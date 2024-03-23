How Social Media Stocks Are Trading on Day Two

Reddit (RDDT) entered its first full day of trading on Thursday since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Despite a 48% surge in its stock market debut, investors remain cautious about potential volatility stemming from the company's decision to offer shares to investors without imposing a lock-up period.

– We look at Reddit stocks. It is trading slightly lower this morning. And this is the company's second trading day. The move comes after the stock jumped 48% in its debut. And Seana, finally, that pop we got was after 1 p.m. yesterday.

So these IPOs come out a little late in the day. But we haven't had a lot to focus on. And so a lot of people are looking at this with their eyes toward: Can we extrapolate what this means for the broader M&A market, the broader capital markets that are coming into the market to try to sell your shares? I don't know what kind of case this represents.

But there was some concern that because they were selling directly to people who didn't have a lock-in, there might be some volatility, but it appears that the volatility has been on the rise, which, in general, investors tend to appreciate.

– Yes, definitely, up 48% on the first day of their public debut here, the first day of trading on the public markets. And it also follows some of the excitement we saw earlier this week with Astera Labs, when that stock jumped about 72%. And I bring this up because Reddit has really tried to sell itself or position itself, at least, in the minds of investors as an AI game.

And the ability to really capitalize on the strength and growth of AI here over the next few quarters and ultimately really make their business profitable. We saw some of that enthusiasm yesterday when you take a look at the stock breakout. Additionally, Astera Labs was stocking around 70, up 72% on its first day of trading. However, whether we can truly say that these two names are setting a trend is too early to tell. But it shows enthusiasm.

– This shows enthusiasm. And I think that's a takeaway because Reddit was able to make a sale to Google. For what? 60 million dollars. And now everyone sees billions of dollars in dollar signs. I would too if I sold Google.

I don't know how much the data is worth. I don't know if anyone else knows this either. But I mean, that's what we're going to try to figure out. I just think it's an old school media play. They haven't tried to make money or really tried to prepare for monetization in 20 years.

They are finally hitting the market now. But is there a plan? And I just don't know if that's been articulated yet.

– Yes exactly. And I think a lot of people are skeptical of this public debut, skeptical of Reddit's ability to prove that it's on a sustainable path to profitability.

I think that either attracted a lot of people or kept some of those skeptics away, at least for now. But again, Reddit shares opening the day are a bit lower. But again, after the shares soared, by almost 50% on the first day of trading.