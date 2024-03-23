Connect with us

Business

Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE and NSE to remain closed on Holi and Good Friday

Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE and NSE to remain closed on Holi and Good Friday

 


Stock market holidays in March 2024: The Indian stock market will witness a truncated week as trading activities on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two sessions next week. As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, March 25, 2024 for the Holi festival. After Holi 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on March 29, 2024, which is Friday of next week for Good Friday. So, apart from the regular five-week sessions, there will be no trading activity on Monday and Friday of next week. The truncated week will only have three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the official website of BSE bseindia.com, there will be no trading activity in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. Trading in currency derivatives segments will also remain suspended in the Indian stock market on Holi 2024 and Good Friday 2024.

Read also: The ESB will launch the beta version of the T+0 regulation next week. Check date, other details

Will the raw materials market open up?

On Monday next week, there will be no trading activity on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) during the morning shift from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., but it will remain open in the evening. This means that the commodity market in India will resume at 5:00 p.m. on Monday. However, on Good Friday, trading will remain suspended on MCX for the entire session. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian commodities market on Friday next week.

Stock market holidays 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, Good Friday will be the last stock market holiday in March 2024. In April 2024, there will be two stock market holidays falling on April 11, 2024 and April 17, 2024. On April 11, 2024, the Indian stock market has declared public holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) while on April 17, 2024, NSE and BSE will remain closed for Ram Navami celebration.

Last Friday, domestic stocks joined the global rally after the US and UK central banks kept rates unchanged. The Nifty 50 index, after a tepid start, rose marginally to close with gains of 85 points (+0.4%) at 22097 levels. The broader market also ended in the green. Except for IT, all sectors finished in the green, with automobiles, pharmaceuticals and real estate being the biggest gainers. The IT sector saw some selling after US technology giant Accenture lowered its revenue forecast for FY24. Accenture revised its full-year revenue growth forecast from 1 to 3 percent, compared to 2 to 5 percent.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 23, 2024, 08:07 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-holidays-in-march-2024-bse-nse-to-remain-closed-on-holi-good-friday-11711160496346.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: