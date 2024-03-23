Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE and NSE to remain closed on Holi and Good Friday

Stock market holidays in March 2024: The Indian stock market will witness a truncated week as trading activities on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two sessions next week. As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, March 25, 2024 for the Holi festival. After Holi 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on March 29, 2024, which is Friday of next week for Good Friday. So, apart from the regular five-week sessions, there will be no trading activity on Monday and Friday of next week. The truncated week will only have three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the official website of BSE bseindia.com, there will be no trading activity in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. Trading in currency derivatives segments will also remain suspended in the Indian stock market on Holi 2024 and Good Friday 2024.

Will the raw materials market open up?

On Monday next week, there will be no trading activity on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) during the morning shift from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., but it will remain open in the evening. This means that the commodity market in India will resume at 5:00 p.m. on Monday. However, on Good Friday, trading will remain suspended on MCX for the entire session. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian commodities market on Friday next week.

Stock market holidays 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, Good Friday will be the last stock market holiday in March 2024. In April 2024, there will be two stock market holidays falling on April 11, 2024 and April 17, 2024. On April 11, 2024, the Indian stock market has declared public holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) while on April 17, 2024, NSE and BSE will remain closed for Ram Navami celebration.

Last Friday, domestic stocks joined the global rally after the US and UK central banks kept rates unchanged. The Nifty 50 index, after a tepid start, rose marginally to close with gains of 85 points (+0.4%) at 22097 levels. The broader market also ended in the green. Except for IT, all sectors finished in the green, with automobiles, pharmaceuticals and real estate being the biggest gainers. The IT sector saw some selling after US technology giant Accenture lowered its revenue forecast for FY24. Accenture revised its full-year revenue growth forecast from 1 to 3 percent, compared to 2 to 5 percent.

Published: Mar 23, 2024, 08:07 IST

