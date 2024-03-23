Expert warns of 50-70% declines in S&P 500





One of John Hussman's main problems when investing in the broader stock market is its valuation levels.

For those investing for the long term, high valuations tend to hurt returns over a decade or so.

Hussman, the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust that caused the bubbles of 2000 and 2008, considers his preferred valuation indicator to be the ratio of the market capitalization of non-financial stocks to their gross value added (essentially total income). At the moment, it is close to levels seen only in 1929 and 2021. Here is the latter measurement below.



Hussman Fund



These levels indicate that the S&P 500 is expected to post an annualized return of around -5% over the next 12 years, according to Hussman's calculations. Other traditional valuation metrics, like the Shiller CAPE ratio, are also historically high. But Hussman said in a recent note that he's not just concerned about the stocks' long-term prospects. Other evidence, coupled with high valuation levels, leads him to believe that stocks could be at risk of a near-term pullback. Notably, there is Hussman's proprietary indicator of what he calls “market internals,” which he has used as a thermometer of investor sentiment since he created it in 1998. It examines the performance of thousands of different securities to measure the uniformity or omnipresence of upward trends. feeling. The gauge is relatively flat, as shown in the table below in red. Notice how, during previous prolonged periods of stagnation, the market has significantly underperformed. The indicator appeared to perform well again in 2022, when the market fell 25% from peak to trough, but the S&P 500 has rebounded 46% from that trough.

Hussman Fund



Hussman is also concerned about “excessive conditions” in the market, or various technical indicators showing stocks pulling ahead. For example, here's a chart from a February note showing the S&P 500 rising well above its 40-day moving averages despite other poor market conditions. “The red bars show points where the S&P 500 was more than 6% above its 40-day smoothing, but with fewer than 62% of individual stocks above their own respective 200-day averages, parameters Unfavorable internals on our main indicator, unbalanced bullish sentiment, “and (in praise of zero interest rate speculation), interest rates above 1%,” Hussman said.

Hussman Fund



The combination of these three creates a cocktail of short-term risks for investors, he said. “Currently, we observe neither favorable valuations nor favorable internal market factors, while our overextension syndromes remain consistent with the risk of a sudden air pocket, panic or crash. Even with the adaptations we have made During this cycle, the present observable conditions here encourage a strongly defensive stance,” Hussman said. “Nothing in our discipline relies on forecasting, collapsing or even returning to historically normal valuations, but we take current conditions seriously.” By the low point of the current market cycle, the S&P 500 may well have fallen 50 to 70 percent, Hussman said. Hussman's views in context Even though Hussman's warning is extreme, other respected names have warned investors of a similar potential outcome. One of them is Jeremy Granthamthe co-founder of GMO, who also discussed the crashes of 2000 and 2008. Since early 2022, Grantham has warned that stocks were in a “superbubble” that would eventually burst spectacularly. “There has never been a sustainable bull market from a Shiller Price/Earnings Ratio out of 33, it’s in the top 2% of the historical range,” Grantham said at the Exchange conference in Miami in February. “There has never been a sustained recovery from full employment. If you want to have a long and impressive recovery, you want to see profit margins fall, unemployment rise, and PE fall. » David Rosenberg, who caused the 2008 recession while chief economist at Merrill Lynch, and Gary Shillingwho was also at one time chief economist at Merrill Lynch, has also warned in recent months of significant declines pending stocks. But most Wall Street strategists have a more constructive outlook and generally view any downside after the recent rally as less serious. The American economy has given investors reason to rejoice, with inflation still below 4% and stable job creation. The Federal Reserve also appears poised to cut interest rates several times this year following its wave of record hikes from 2022 to 2023. If positive economic data continues to trickle in, investors may have little reasons to sell in the coming months. Hussman's track record For the uninitiated, Hussman has repeatedly made headlines by predicting a decline in stock markets exceeding 60% and forecasting a full decade of negative stock returns . And while the stock market was rising, he persisted in his apocalyptic calls. But before you write off Hussman as a permanent wobbly bear, consider his track record again. Here are the arguments he puts forward: He predicted in March 2000 that technology stocks would plunge 83%, and then the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost an “improbably accurate” 83% over a period from 2000 to 2002. .

He predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would likely experience negative total returns over the next decade, which it did.

He predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 could lose 40%, then 55% in the subsequent collapse of 2007 to 2009. However, Hussman's recent results have been less than stellar. Its Strategic Growth Fund is down about 51% since December 2010 and 14.7% over the past 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up about 33% over the past year. The amount of bearish evidence uncovered by Hussman continues to grow, and his calls for a selloff over the past two years have started to prove accurate in 2022. Yes, there may still be returns to be had in this new bull market . , but at what point does the growing risk of a larger crash become too unbearable? That's a question that investors will have to answer for themselves, and one that Hussman will continue to explore in the meantime.

