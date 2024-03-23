Wall Street closes its best week of the year with a quiet end – WJBF





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks closed out their best year yet with a quiet end Friday, remaining near their record highs. The S&P 500 slipped 7.35 points, or 0.1%, from its all-time high to close at 5,234.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.47, or 0.8%, to 39,475.90, and the Nasdaq composite rose 26.98, or 0.2%, to 16,428.82, to strengthen its record. Nike is trailing the market after a 6.9% drop. It reported stronger last-quarter results than analysts expected, but it is in the midst of several fundamental changes aimed at injecting more novelty into its shoes and other products to make them more popular. Shares of Lululemon Athletica also fell despite a better-than-expected profit. The sportswear company gave revenue and profit forecasts for the next fiscal year that missed analysts' expectations and fell 15.8%. Reddit fell 8.8%, giving back some of the big gain from its buoyant debut in the U.S. stock market. The eclectic bazaar of online communities offered its shares at an initial price of $34 per share and gained 48.4% in its first day of trading Thursday. Helping support the market was FedEx, which climbed 7.4% after reporting higher-than-expected profits despite what it called a challenging demand environment. One of the wildest moves in the market has centered around Digital World Acquisition Corp. The company's shareholders on Friday approved a merger with the company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform. Its stock went from a gain of 12% at the start of the day to a decline of 13.7% The stock rose dramatically this year as Trump headed toward the Republican nomination for president. But it began to fall shortly after Digital World shareholders approved the merger, which would see Trump Media & Technology Group shares trade under the ticker DJT and replace Digital World's DWAC. Critics have said that Digital World's stock is much higher than the companies' fundamentals suggest, and that Truth Social has lost money. In the bond market, Treasury yields fell and fell further during the week. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.20% from 4.27% Thursday evening. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve indicated that it could impose three more interest rate cuts this year, provided inflation continues to cool. That eased concerns on Wall Street that several higher-than-expected inflation reports this year could force it to abandon rate cuts. The Federal Reserve's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 and Wall Street is hoping the cuts will begin in June. Such cuts would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. Continued expectations of an upcoming Fed rate pivot should support stocks, along with rising investments in artificial intelligence and several other market drivers, according to David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management. But he sees the S&P 500 ending the year near its current level, having already jumped nearly 10% so far in 2024. In overseas stock markets, indexes fell 2.2% in Hong Kong and 0.9% in Shanghai, but moved more modestly elsewhere in mixed trading across the rest of Asia and Europe.

