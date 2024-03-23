Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq Closes at Record High to Capping Winning Week





Citi analyst Ron Josey is sticking to his bullish call on Zillow (Z) stock. In a recent client note, Josey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68 price target following last week's groundbreaking $418 million settlement from the National Association of Realtors that settled lawsuits over its commission rules. News of the settlement sent shares of Zillow and other real estate players lower Friday as investors viewed the move as a negative for real estate agent fees and, in turn, marketing expenses and sales. lead generation on platforms like Zillow. Zillow stock was down about 1% on Friday, trading just below $51 per share. But Josey doesn't see this development fundamentally changing Zillow's story. “Our view here is that the settlement does not cancel or eliminate commissions for buy-side agents. In fact, you can still move forward with that. And a sell-side agent can still do that, but can -not be on schedule. the MLS,” Josey told Yahoo Finance Live. As part of its settlement last week, the NAR announced a new set of rules that prohibit agent compensation from being included on portals like the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), where the majority of homes sold in the states are listed. -United. But these changes will not impact Zillow's online real estate listings platform, according to Josey. “We do not foresee any major disruption, at least immediately, to the overall business,” Josey said. “Now, to be clear, [it is] It's still early days as the new regulations come into force, I think, in mid-summer this year. And so we'll have to see what happens. » Other analysts, however, are not as optimistic about the impacts of this regulation. “Zillow has always gotten leads from the buy side and the kind of thinking right now [is that buying agents’] commissions are going to be under pressure, potentially going to zero, which is bad for Zillow,” JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones told Yahoo Finance in a phone interview. According to Jones, Zillow has a market-based pricing approach, based on how much the agent spends, with the platform's funnel leading to who spends the most. And about 70% of lead volume tends to be buyer-side engagement. In theory, “if [buyers’ agents’] revenue goes down, well, they spend less money on advertising, right? That’s a bit of a debate,” Jones said. Meanwhile, the real estate company Compass said Friday it reached a $57.5 million settlement to make changes to its commission practices, the first settlement announced since NAR's agreement last week. And as The Wall Street Journal noted Friday, several other brokerages have also settled lawsuits related to commission fees over the last year.

