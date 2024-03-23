Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark closes almost flat – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The week ending March 22, 2024 started on a positive note, with uncertainty surrounding interest rate cuts erasing some gains from the early days. Overall, the benchmark index closed at 65,152 points, with a gain of 335 points or 0.5%WoW. On Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to maintain the interest rate at 22%, this decision did not impact the stock market as it was already expected and priced in. Discussions with the IMF mission on the second review of the SBA concluded on Tuesday with a staff-level agreement, resulting in instilling positivity in the stock market and international investors as well as an appreciation of bonds in dollars and the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. As discussions progressed, preconditions for the next medium-term programs emerged, focused primarily on broadening the tax base. News has been circulating about a new plan to collect taxes from retailers through electricity bills, which has been shared with the IMF. Additionally, the IMF recommended removing GST exemptions on petroleum products and other taxes, which, despite falling weekly inflation, an increase in gas prices (as the Sui twins wanted) and the implementation of 18% GST on POL products pose risks to the inflation outlook. . On the economic front, the current account for February 2024 turned positive, with a surplus of US$128 million, bringing the 8MFY24 CAD below the US$1.0 billion mark. With a controlled current balance, the reserve position of SBPs also improved by US$105 million to US$8.0 billion as of March 15, 2024. Thanks to the IMF's soft review, market participation improved by 13%, with daily trading volume averaging 323 million shares, up from 287 million shares a week ago. Other major news feeds of the week include: 1) In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, GoP borrowed US$ 6.678 billion from multiple sources, 2) FDI fell by more by 17% to 820.6 million US dollars during these eight months, 3) IT exports. increased by 32% to $257 million in February, and 4) the Supreme Court ordered the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to pay PKR 60 billion in pensions to retired employees. The best performing sectors of the week were Transportation, Inv. banks/securities cos. and tobacco, while the synthetics and rayon, cement and refinery sectors were among the worst performers. Significant sales were recorded by the companies with a net sale of US$9.0 million. Insurance absorbed the majority of sales with a net purchase of US$24.1 million. The best performing scripts of the week were: At the enterprise level, the best performers during the week were: NBP, DAWH, PTC, CEPB and MEBL, while the laggards included: NRL, PIOC, CNERGY, HCAR , FCCL. With the aforementioned tax reforms, price increases, especially with the imposition of GST on POL products, could pose a risk to the CPI outlook and a potential delay in interest rate cuts, which which would result in restricted market performance. However, successful implementation of tax reforms would have a positive impact on long-term economic stability. Additionally, with the SBP REER increasing to 102.2 in February 2024, there is a risk of PKR depreciation, especially in the event of an increase in smuggling or imports. Investors are advised to remain cautious and hold positions in high-valuation major stocks, especially those offering attractive dividend yields.

