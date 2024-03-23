Business
Trump set to make billions as stock deal closes
By Natalie ShermanBBC economics reporter, New York
Donald Trump appears to be looking for funds to pay a $464 million fraud fine. Could the Stock Market come to its rescue?
Trump Media, which runs social media platform Truth Social, is set to become a publicly traded company, after a majority of Digital World Acquisition Corp shareholders voted Friday to acquire it.
Trump is expected to own at least a 58% stake in the combined company, worth nearly $3 billion at Digital World's current stock price.
This is a stunning potential bargain for Trump in exchange for a company that his own auditor warned last year was at risk of going bankrupt.
Not to mention the many red flags associated with the deal, including unresolved lawsuits from former business partners. There is also an $18 million settlement that Digital World agreed to pay last year to resolve fraud charges related to how the merger plan was put together.
Digital World shares fell more than 13 percent Friday after the approval, ending the day at $36.94.
Digital supporters — the vast majority of whom are individual investors rather than Wall Street firms, many of whom appear to be Trump loyalists — seemed unfazed.
“This is just the beginning,” Chad Nedohin, a supporter of the deal, said on his show DWAC Live, on the video platform Rumble, after the approval was announced. “There is no reason to panic.”
Digital World, or DWAC (pronounced D-whack), is what's called a SPAC or shell company, created expressly to buy another company and take it public.
The company will now be renamed Trump Media & Technology Group and could begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol DJT as early as next week.
This deal is unlikely to immediately resolve Trump's most pressing financial problems, such as fraud sanctions in New York.
The former chairman is barred from selling or transferring his shares for at least six months – although the new company could grant him an exemption.
Trump could also try to obtain a loan secured by the value of the shares. But in this case, analysts said a bank would likely lend it far less than the shares were theoretically worth, given the company's potential risks.
That hasn't stopped some of his supporters from hoping their support will help.
Nedohin, who describes himself on his website as a Canadian “worship leader” and goes by the name Captain DWAC on Truth Social, declined to be interviewed.
But on his show this week, he urged investors to approve the deal, speculating it could help the former president in his legal battles.
“If the merger is completed on Friday at 10 a.m. and Trump all of a sudden owns…$3, four, five, $10 billion worth of DJT stock, who knows? He could easily profit from it. left to get a loan,” he said.
He added: “It’s putting your money where your mouth is for freedom of expression, to save your country, at the risk of losing everything.”
The risk that Digital World shareholders will lose money on their investment is significant, analysts say.
Stock prices are down from the highs they reached after the announcement of the planned purchase of Trump Media in 2021.
But even after Friday's drop, they're still implying that Trump Media is worth nearly $5 billion, which is a lot considering it only generated $3.3 million in revenue as of during the first nine months of last year and lost almost $50 million.
The merger will bring Trump Media an influx of more than $200 million in cash, which it could use for growth and expansion.
But for now Truth Social, launched to the general public in 2022, presenting itself as an alternative to major social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, remains small.
It claims about 8.9 million registrations, and in regulatory filings, Trump Media warns potential investors that it doesn't track metrics like growth or user engagement that might give them insight into its operations . And he says he has little intention of doing so.
Outside of the firm's estimates, Truth Social received approximately five million visits in February. For comparison, Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, and recently valued by an investor at around $14 billion, received more than 100 million hits.
Analysts said Digital World was a prime example of a “meme stock,” in which the stock price is divorced from a company's fundamentals — and is almost destined to fall, eventually.
“With Trump Media, I expect it to collapse, but whether that happens in a week or in two years and how quickly…those things are really hard to predict,” Jay Ritter said, professor of finance at the University of Florida. which follows the public announcements.
Marco Iachini, senior vice president of research at Vanda Securities, said individual investors flocked to Digital World shares after the Trump deal was announced, and again in January, after his victory in the Iowa primaries.
Ahead of this week's vote, he said there had been less activity, a sign that professional firms could be behind the trade.
Whatever the buyers' motivation, Trump, whose main contributions to Trump Media have been his name and his posts on the platform, appears poised to be the main beneficiary.
“It’s a huge transfer of value from [investors]…to Trump, which promises to be extremely lucrative for him,” says Michael Ohlrogge, a law professor at New York University who has studied the listings of companies such as Trump Media.
