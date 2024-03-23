Truth Social's stock ticker will take Trump's name public

Donald Trump's name can be found on hotels, golf courses and even NFT trading cards. Soon it will also be listed on the stock market.

The parent company of Truth Social, the social media platform launched by the former president after he was kicked off Facebook and Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, could begin trading on the stock market as early as next week.

The stock symbol the new company plans to use? DJT, for Donald J. Trump.

Why is Truth Social's stock symbol DJT?

This is not the first time Trump's initials have been used as a stock symbol. The same ticker was used by Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, the casino company that filed for bankruptcy and delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2004.

Bringing Trump's initials back to the stock market could help boost investor interest, says Russell Jamesassociate professor of finance at the University of Kentucky.

This association is desirable for a certain subset of people, Jame says.

Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of Truth Socials, is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Also called blank check companies, these publicly traded shell companies exist to acquire or merge with private companies. companies and start selling their shares to the public.

The merger could increase Trump's net worth by more than $3 billion, a major boon as Trump faces steep penalties in court.

Will the ticker name increase Trump Social stock price?

A company's profitability is the biggest factor in stock performance, says Jame of the University of Kentucky, but a household name like DJT can certainly help.

Research has also shown that a company's stock symbol can influence its performance. 2006 study According to psychologists at Princeton University, stocks with symbols that are easier to pronounce tend to perform better during the first few days of trading.

People take mental shortcuts, even when it comes to their investments, when they seem to want to be the most rational, said Danny Oppenheimer, an assistant professor of psychology at Princeton, when announcing the results of the research.

Another study of Pomona College In 2019, previous research confirmed that smart tickers tend to perform better, in part because they are more memorable to investors.

When will Truth Social be released to the public?

Digital Worlds shareholders voted Friday in favor of the merger. The merger could be finalized as early as next week, but it faces legal difficulties.

Former Digital Worlds CEO Patrick Orlando sued to block the merger, arguing he was entitled to more shares. Two former Trump associates, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, filed a similar lawsuit.

The Digital World merger was first announced in 2021, when the number of companies going public via SPACs has increased. Investment vehicles have since faces criticism to be bad business for individual investors.

SPACs have a very strong historical tendency to lose a lot of value after merger, said Michael Ohlroggelaw professor at New York University who researches SPACs.

What is the stock price of Digital World?

Shares of Digital World, the SPAC merging with Truth Social's parent company, are up more than 110% this year, buoyed by investments from Trump supporters. The price fell Friday after the merger was approved, ending the day down nearly 14% at $36.94.