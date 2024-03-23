1. A hidden trend has dominated the stock market but cannot last forever. Here's how you can protect your wallet.

THE S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite benefit from bull markets, but investors shouldn't be left asleep. The recent gains have occurred in a somewhat unusual manner and could have major implications for performance over the next couple of years. Consider this trend and its implications, and make sure your investment allocation makes sense in this context.

How to define “the market”

THE S&P 500 performance is often considered synonymous with the overall performance of the stock market. Other major indices, such as Dow Jones Industrial, provide a slightly different view depending on the sector and industry.

If these indexes are all rising, it is generally reasonable to assume that the market, as a whole, would be doing well. Some stocks will struggle for long periods of time, but gains elsewhere will more than offset those losses when indexes rise.

Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 has gained 33.5%, while the Nasdaq is up 42.3%. It's tempting to look at this information and conclude that companies are performing strongly financially and that investor confidence is rising. That's a pretty fair assessment. Average sales and profits are increasing among S&P 500 components, and investor sentiment is relatively optimistic.

On the surface, everything looks positive, but an unusual trend is emerging beneath the headline data. This could have consequences for investors who ignore it.

Not all boats rise with the tide

Most indices are weighted by market capitalization. This means that stocks with higher valuations represent larger proportions in any index. This methodology makes sense: the largest companies have a considerable impact on overall economic activity and shareholder results, so the index weighting should take this into account.

This leads to a significant concentration of stock indices. The 50 largest companies in the S&P make up almost 60% of the index. Microsoft represents 7% of the S&P alone. A small number of stocks exert significant influence on most measures of total market performance.

The story continues

Alternatively, some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are equally weighted, so company size and valuation have no bearing on portfolio allocation. Each share held by these funds will contribute equally to the overall performance.

By tracking the performance of equal-weighted funds, you can determine whether the smaller stocks are sharing in the total market performance. It's enlightening to compare the performance of equally weighted funds to market-weighted indices, especially if something unusual happens. And that's exactly what's happening right now.

THE Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT:RSP) has lagged the S&P 500 index by nearly 14 percentage points over the past year. There is a similar gap between the Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal-Weighted ETF (NYSEMKT:QQQE) and the Nasdaq.

Equal-weighted funds have performed well over the past year. These are above-average rates of return, but it's clear that most stocks don't thrive to the same extent as larger ones. If one simply looks at index performance, there is no way to recognize this fact.

There could be several reasons for this performance gap, but it is highly likely that the recent divergence is not sustainable. If this is the case, the consequences for the stock market will be serious over the next two years.

The “Magnificent Seven”

History suggests that the biggest stocks don't stray too far from the rest of the market over the long term. Some tech giants have enjoyed strong momentum during recent bull markets, but equal-weighted ETFs have tended to keep pace with their cap-weighted cousins.

Something has changed over the past year. THE “Magnificent Seven” is a group of technology stocks that have dominated the market recently.

Microsoft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

You're here (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meta (NASDAQ:META)

These companies are considered leaders in relatively high-growth sectors, and many have impressed investors by cutting costs amid an uncertain economy last year. Widespread concerns about consumer strength and high interest rates have kept investors from betting on riskier growth stocks. They feared that if the economy slipped into recession, volatility would likely wipe out shareholder value.

However, the prospect of an upcoming rate cut by the Federal Reserve has made asset managers hesitant to allocate too conservatively. The Magnificent Seven offer a rare combination of reliability and above-average growth potential. This attracted a lot of capital last year, as hedge funds and retailers bought up these stocks at the start of the artificial intelligence (AI) craze.

These companies posted encouraging financial results, but the price rise was driven, at least in part, by valuation inflation. Most stocks in this group have become significantly more expensive relative to expected sales and earnings.

The Magnificent Seven are now trading at premium valuations. Unless they continue to generate significantly better financial results than the rest of the market, valuations will likely move back toward a larger balance, based on future cash flows. If that happens, these high-flying tech giants could suffer bigger losses during the next market correction, or the rest of the index could close the gap throughout this bull market.

This is why it is so important for investors to monitor the concentration of their portfolio and avoid becoming too greedy. There are many interesting stocks available in the market. It's okay to favor certain high-conviction stocks, but it's wise to rebalance your portfolio periodically when relative valuations change. Don't abandon your long-term investing thesis, but recognize that last year's winners won't necessarily be this year's winners.

It doesn't matter whether you're an index investor or hold some of these stocks individually. Make sure your expectations reflect the context of recent performance.

