2 Major Market Themes That Could Make or Break Stocks After This Week's Rally

Wall Street largely stumbled on Friday, but still managed to post solid weekly gains. A powerful four-game winning streak that took the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 to all-time highs on Thursday was helped by this week's favorable update from the Federal Reserve. The Nasdaq, which was slightly higher on Friday, closed higher every day this week and finished at another record high. Looking back on the week, the already rising market breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday and received further momentum after the Fed signaled that three more interest rate cuts would prove appropriate by the end of the year. That answers a big question ahead of the central bank's two-day meeting in March, following two months of higher inflation figures. Fed policymakers kept rates unchanged, as expected. On Tuesday, housing starts for February were better than expected. We hope to see this strength continue in the coming months, as increased supply would help keep housing inflation low. Housing costs are a large and unavoidable item for U.S. consumers, and they have an outsized impact on the overall direction of key inflation indicators. Looking ahead, we get a key macroeconomic update and hear from several companies that can provide deeper insight into the real U.S. economy, particularly the situation for small and medium-sized businesses. Economic data Friday is the big day. This is when the government releases personal income and spending data for February. This report contains the Fed's favorite inflation indicator: the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. The consensus estimate, according to FactSet, calls for a 2.5% year-over-year increase in overall PCE and a 2.8% increase in core PCE, which excludes food and beverage prices. 'energy. On Thursday, the government will release its final gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the fourth quarter of 2023. Although retrospective, it provides an overview of how the economy fared until the end of last year. It also helps determine whether the federal funds rate is at an appropriate level and whether the central bank is right to keep its rates higher for longer. The latest pending home sales figure will also be released Thursday, following Monday's report on February new home sales and Tuesday's release of S&P/Case-Shiller home price data. Durable goods orders for February will also be released on Tuesday. Quarterly Results No club names will release their results next week, however, a few quarterly reports will be released on Wednesday. Figures from cruise line Carnival will provide insight into discretionary consumer spending through the lens of travel. Quarterly results from Cintas, a business services provider, will give us insight into the health of small and medium-sized businesses. Following the company's latest quarterly report, Jim Cramer said, “You can't have a recession if Cintas blows the doors down.” » Earnings from Paychex, one of the nation's largest payroll managers, will provide insight into the state of the job market. Since the United States is a consumption-driven economy, low unemployment means increased purchasing power, which is essential for the Fed to fight inflation while hopefully avoiding a recession . Monday, March 25 10 a.m. ET: New Home Sales Tuesday, March 26 8 a.m. ET: Durable Goods Orders 10 a.m. ET: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Before the Bell: McCormick & Company (MKC) After the Bell: GameStop (GME) Wednesday, March 27 Before the bell: Carnival (CCL), Cintas, Paychex (PAYX) After the bell: Jefferies Financial (JEF), HB Fuller (FUL) Thursday, March 28 8:30 a.m. ET: Insurance Inquiries- unemployment 8:30 a.m. ET: Gross Domestic Product 10 a.m. ET: Pending Home Sales Before the Bell: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Friday, March 29 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE Price Index (See here for a complete list of stocks from Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

Visitors around the Charging Bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2023. Victor J. Bleu | Bloomberg | Getty Images