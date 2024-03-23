



A smart stock ticker is more than just a gadget. Whether it's WOOF, EAT, or even the initials of a former president, a memorable stock symbol can help companies attract investors. A 2006 study Psychologists at Princeton University have found that stocks with easier-to-pronounce ticker symbols tend to perform better in the days immediately after they begin trading. Another of Pomona College In 2019, previous research confirmed that smart tickers tend to perform better, in part because they are more memorable to investors. Having a company name and symbol that investors like and is easy to deal with is proven to be valuable, says Russell James, associate professor of finance at the University of Kentucky. This generates more trading within the company, which improves stock liquidity and also leads to greater ownership spans and ultimately higher valuation ratios. An example of a stock brand could hit the market next week. The parent company of Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Donald Trump after he was kicked off Facebook and Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, could begin trading on the stock market. The stock symbol? DJT, for Donald J. Trump. Here are some of the most creative stock symbols trading today. FRAME: Petco Health and Wellness Company has been trading under the ticker WOOF since its IPO in 2021, amid the lockdown-fueled pet boom. LCV: Southwest Airlines has had close ties to the word love since its inception. created in 1971, when she announced her first serve from Love Field in Dallas. The carrier's marketing team leaned into the name and sold tickets to travel in LUV seats and served LUV Bites and LUV Potions to customers. Trump's financial woes:Can the Truth Social deal save it from its cash flow crisis? Maybe. FAUCET: Molson Coors Beverage, the parent company of Coors, Blue Moon, Keystone and other adult beverages, tapped into its brewing roots by choosing a stock symbol. EAT: This one belongs to Brinker International. If the names don't mean anything to you, you might be more familiar with its restaurant brands: Chilis Grill & Bar and Maggianos Little Italy. CAKE: What better company to own the CAKE ticker than Cheesecake Factory? Trump's Social Truth will be made public:Social media platform's parent company wins merger vote SPARKLE: National Beverages' portfolio includes LaCroix and several other sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks and soft drinks. PLAY: Dave & Busters locations house restaurants and bars, but the company emphasizes its video arcade offerings with its ticker symbol. ZEUS: The ancient Greek god is a perfect fit for Olympic Steel Inc., an Ohio-based metals service center. AMUSING: Cedar Fair, an amusement park operator, notes that he's cornered the entertainment market.” with its stock symbol. PORK: The nickname for Harley Davidson motorcycles dates back about a century. Ray Weishaar, a member of the company's factory racing team in the early 1900s, adopted a piglet named Johnnie. The animal became a team mascot and would be door on victory laps. Harley Davidson motorcycles would be known as pigs.

