Stock market mulls future as IPOs slow

China's stock market is abuzz with talk of the slow pace of IPOs, which appears to have been exacerbated by, among other factors, recent tightening of regulations aimed at improving market quality.

An old IPO case involving Guangdong-based Liangang Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext in June 2023 has stoked new market concerns about IPOs.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange had expressed concerns on November 17 over certain details of Liangang's IPO application. The fact that 98 percent of the company's shares are held by promoters and employees of the company and only 2 percent are offered to retail investors through the IPO has attracted the attention of the stock market.

Liangang specializes in optical and electroacoustic communications products, and its IPO sponsor, CITIC Securities, responded to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's concerns on January 16 by saying that the company's major shareholders had implemented a strong corporate governance structure, internal controls and other provisions to protect individual investors.

Liangang and CITIC Securities also drew attention to eight other companies that were successfully listed on the A-share market despite very high stakes from their major shareholders.

The move, however, led some investors to interpret that Liangang was challenging the stock market.

But independent stock analyst Wang Jiyue said such interpretations are unfounded. He said the stock exchange's concerns and the company's response were “normal.”

Mentioning successful precedents in a company's response is common practice. The point is that share concentration should not be a barrier to the IPO process, he said.

Liangang said as much on Tuesday, insisting that his response on January 16 was normal and free of “bad feelings.”

His case is being discussed again only because the A-share IPO scene is in the doldrums, Wang said.

Data from market tracker Wind Info showed that the A-share market has seen just 26 IPOs so far this year, down almost 50% from the same period. in 2023.

To date, unprecedentedly, at least 75 companies have withdrawn their IPO applications on their own. This has shifted the market's focus to securities companies that serve as IPO sponsors. So far, China Securities has recorded nine IPO withdrawals so far, followed by seven for CITIC Securities and six for Minsheng Securities.

Tian Lihui, director of the Institute of Finance and Development at Nankai University, said lackluster business performance over the past 12 months was one of the main reasons that affected IPOs.

In the past, the most common inquiries raised by stock exchanges have concerned the accuracy of companies' goodwill calculations, related party transactions and past disputes between the companies' actual controllers. Tightening regulation is another major reason for IPO withdrawals, Tian said.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's top securities watchdog, told a news conference during the two sessions earlier this month that the entry in the stock market should be closely controlled and that profit should not be the goal of IPOs.

At a press conference in late February, Yan Bojin, head of the CSRC's public offering supervision department, said the regulator had strengthened supervision across the full spectrum of IPOs and would adopt strict penalties for fraud financial transactions and fraudulent IPOs. On-site inspections of IPO applicants will increase significantly, he said.

On-site supervision is of great importance to ensure the quality of a float at the beginning of the registration-based IPO mechanism. It is crucial to ensure that the IPO applicant's information about its assets, tax situation and shareholder structure is truthful. In this regard, supervision can be of great help, said Tian of Nankai University.

Dong Zhongyun, chief economist at China AVIC Securities, said tighter regulatory control over IPOs can reduce the number of disqualified and risky companies in the market. Systemic risks and volatility of the A-share market will thus be effectively reduced and investors' interests can be better protected, he said.

Tian Xuan, associate dean of the PBC School of Finance at Tsinghua University, said financial intermediaries, who are the “gatekeepers” of the capital market serving direct financing, should better shoulder their responsibilities by only selecting truly qualified candidates for the IPO.