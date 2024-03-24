Connect with us

This week could indicate whether the big market boom has gained momentum | The street

There's no doubt that stocks have seen a tremendous rebound since late October. That's when investors became convinced that the Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index is up 27% since its low on October 27, 2023. There have been 20 record records this year alone.

The Nasdaq Composite Index is up 30.4% over the same period. The Nasdaq-100 index is up 30%.

And the Russell 2000 index is up 26.6%.

What happens now that the Fed has spoken

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank still plans to cut rates this year, perhaps as much as three times, expecting inflation to be sustainably on its way to 2 % per year.

There appears to be consensus that the first reduction will take place in June.

And sure enough, the shares then skyrocketed.

If traders are right, is there a chance stocks will go parabolic?

If you search the Internet, you will find many prognosticators claiming that tech stocks are in a bubble and that a crash or at least a significant pullback is imminent.

Given the strong recovery since October, this concern is understandable.

However, so far, markets as a whole are not buying into these fears.

What we often hear is enthusiasm for everything related to artificial intelligence. The Bulls say the development of AI represents the biggest technological change since the advent of the Internet in the mid-1990s.

And AI may be sparking a surge not unlike what we saw in the late 1990s.

2024 is also a presidential election year, where stocks typically rise about 6%.

That helps explain why the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor's 500 indexes hit record highs on Thursday, while the Nasdaq and Nasdaq-100 indexes hit record closes on Friday.

This fuels interest in Reddit (RDDT) . The social media company went public at $34 late Wednesday, and its shares jumped 48% to $50.44 Thursday, its first day of trading. On Friday, however, Reddit rose 8.8% to $46.

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are preparing for the IPO of social media platform Reddit this week.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Perhaps the worst scenario that can be found among those who have observed the markets is that of Jeffrey Hirsch, editor in chief of The Stock Traders' Almanac.

Hirsch thinks stocks could stagnate over the next few months because it's time. Stocks typically see their best gains between November and April and take a break until the fall, he notes.

Jon Markman, a Seattle Financial Planner who is bullish on the foreseeable future, likes small-cap stocks in general and the iShares Russell 2000 exchange fund (IWM) and energy stocks for the rest of the year.

What's happening this week

This week could provide a hint of what's to come, as investors and traders will have to make decisions largely outside of major market-moving events. It's a four-day week as US markets will be closed on Friday for Good Friday.

So if momentum is driving markets, you should see it before Thursday, if only because institutional investors will buy what's hot before first-quarter trading ends. It's Thursday.

In the meantime, there are some noteworthy results reports:

  • Stoppage of play (GME) the world's largest video game retailer, is expected to be released on Tuesday.
  • McCormick & Co. (MKC) the great spice merchant, also on Tuesday.
  • Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) Wednesday.
  • Walgreens Boot Alliance (WBA) , the large pharmacy chain. It was recently removed from the Dow Jones and replaced by Amazon.com (AMZN) .

The only report investors should pay attention to

The Commerce Department releases its monthly Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index report Friday morning.

PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge because it measures changes in the price of things people actually buy.

The scam. The sensus estimate predicts that the index will show a monthly increase of 0.4% in February, compared to 0.6% in January. The year-over-year rate likely rose slightly to 4.8%, FXStreet projects. This suggests, as Powell himself conceded last week, that the path to normalization of price increases will be rocky.

Economists have been low on inflation estimates lately. Surprisingly high inflation numbers of late have led Jerome Powell to repeat his mantra that rate cuts will come when inflation is sustainably lower.

Wall Street interpreted this to mean that rates would fall. But as one analyst said last week, another high number creates a different conversation.

Keep an eye on Bitcoin

Many Bitcoin enthusiasts see Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies skyrocketing through the end of the year.

Bitcoin has been struggling a bit lately Yes, Bitcoin has had a big year. That's up 52.6% for the year as of Saturday.

But it has fallen almost 12% since its record close of $73,463 on March 13.

