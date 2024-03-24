Holi 2024: Is the Indian stock market closed tomorrow?

The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Monday, March 25 due to the Holi celebration. Next week the market will only have three trading sessions, with exchanges also closed on Friday March 29 for Good Friday.

On Monday, trading on the country's largest non-agricultural commodities market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), will be closed during the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will resume during the evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. However, there will be no trading for the agricultural commodity index on this day.

MCX and NCDEX will also observe the trading close on Friday.

According to the BSE public holiday calendar, 14 public holidays are planned for 2024. Previously, markets were closed on January 26 for Republic Day and March 8 for Shivratri.

Stock markets will be closed twice in April, once in May, June, July, August, October and December, and twice in November. On Friday, November 1, Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) will be observed and Muhurat Trading will be carried out by the stock exchanges. Muhurat Trading schedules will be communicated later.

Stock market holidays 2024

According to the 2024 stock market holiday calendar, Good Friday marks the last public holiday in March. April 2024 will see two stock market holidays: April 11 and April 17. On April 11, the Indian stock market is celebrating a public holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid), while the NSE and BSE will be closed on April 17 for the celebration of Ram Navami.

Last Friday, domestic stocks surged in line with the global uptrend following decisions by the US and UK central banks to maintain interest rates. Despite a sluggish start, the Nifty 50 index gradually climbed to end the day with a gain of 85 points (+0.4%) at the 22,097 mark. The market as a whole also closed positively, all sectors, with the exception of IT, recording gains. Among the best performers are automobiles, pharmaceuticals and real estate. However, the IT sector faced some selling pressure after a downward revision of US technology giant Accenture's revenue forecast for FY24. Accenture adjusted its revenue growth outlook for the full year in a range of 1 to 3 percent, down from the previous forecast of 2 to 5 percent.

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

