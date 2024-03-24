Plans to float Etihad Airways 'could be a boost to Man City's fight against 115 Premier League charges' as company 'prepares to offer access to financial records'

Manchester City appear to have received a boost in their fight against 115 charges against them in the Premier League with sponsor Etihad Airways set to float on the stock market, according to new reports.

City were charged with 115 alleged breaches of elite financial rules in February 2023, following a wide-ranging four-year investigation.

Sports Mail revealed in November that the Premier League and City had agreed to begin the long-awaited disciplinary case this autumn, with pressure to progress in light of recent accusations against Everton and Nottingham Forest.

The lucrative sponsorship deal between City and Etihad, which began in the summer of 2011, was among the allegations leveled against last season's Treble winners.

Der Spiegel claimed the airline was only paying 8 million of its 67.5 million obligations to City, with the rest of the amount allegedly covered by disguised equity financing from the Abu Dhabi club's owners – a violation league and UEFA rules.

Manchester City's fight against 115 Premier League charges may have been boosted

Etihad Airways, which could go public, has sponsored City since 2011

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

However, new reports in the Middle East claim that Etihad could now be the subject of an IPO. The mirror confirmed that, as part of the process, the company would have to disclose its financial accounts in full.

But stock market insiders believe Etihad would not be willing to grant unrestricted access if it had irrefutable evidence to prove fraud had been committed.

“If it turns out that Etihad executives were indeed involved in manipulating the City sponsorship deal, it could seriously damage the company's reputation in the eyes of potential investors,” an official said. from the banking sector to the Mirror.

Etihad would also be required to disclose any ongoing investigations into its finances or broader conduct before the IPO officially launches.

The Premier League has already accused City of using delaying tactics to block the investigation, but Richard Masters confirmed a date had been set for the trial.

The Premier League CEO, however, refused to say when this would take place.

Etihad would be forced to disclose any ongoing investigations before IPO

City vehemently denied the allegations (photo: club president Khaldoon Al Mubarak)

Masters also argued that “the volume and nature” of the accusations against City, who have strongly denied any wrongdoing, “take place in a completely different environment” to those at Forest and Everton.

David Bernstein, City chairman between 1998 and 2003, urged the elite to “move on” and come to a belated conclusion over the alleged financial violations.

“I don’t know how they assess the situation,” he said. Sky Sports News. “We should take this extremely seriously and have contingency plans.

“But I think the main thing for me is speed and timing.” This shouldn't last forever.

City have vehemently denied the allegations.