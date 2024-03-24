An Even Better Way to Play on a Potential Small-Cap Stock Breakout, Charts Show

There's been a lot of talk recently about the possibility of small-cap stocks breaking out of recent ranges and catching up with their larger large-cap sisters. Do we think that catching up is underway for smaller players? Yes, but we need to focus on the right areas to get the most out of our small investment. The Federal Reserve has begun to shift from a hawkish stance on monetary policy to a more dovish stance (in favor of more accommodative policy), which has historically provided a boost to small-cap stocks as they are more sensitive to changes in interest rates than others. large cap stocks. Large-cap companies often issue bonds to finance their operations, while small-cap companies typically rely on bank financing that fluctuates with changes in interest rates. Looking at the first chart of the iShares Russell 2000 Weekly Small Cap ETF (IWM), we see that a breakout is potentially brewing at $202 from the sideways range that has enveloped us for almost 2 years. Is a breakout of resistance likely and should you consider allocating exposure to this basket of 2,000 small cap stocks? I think the breakout should happen, but I don't think we should increase exposure to the Russell 2000 for two reasons. The first is technical and the second is fundamental. First, looking at the weekly relative rotation chart of the IWM against the benchmark S&P 500, we see that small caps have been doing their best to rotate “up and down”. 'inside' by gaining momentum and strength relative to the S&P in December and January. Everything was going well until mid-February and the wheels came off. Ideally, the rotation was to continue in the upper right green quadrant, indicating confirmed outperformance against the S&P 500. But it was rejected because the breakout of the $202 level on the weekly chart has not yet occurred. Basically, should we be cheering for this index to break out and should we be worried about the fate of the bull market in broader markets if it doesn't break out? Again, I think the answer is no. Many companies in the index are not fundamentally sound. In choosing the right small caps, I did an in-depth analysis of every company in the Russell 2000 using data from Ycharts and here are some stats I found: 43% of the Russell 2000 has negative trailing twelve month EPS compared to 6 % for the S&P 500. 8.36% of the Russell 2000 has a debt-to-equity ratio above 60% compared to the S&P 500's reading of 1.79%. Additionally, a significant number of small cap companies have floating rate debt that will be refinanced over the next 5 years. If the Fed fails to lower interest rates, these companies will be forced to refinance at higher rates. Many S&P 500 companies carry fixed-rate debt. Again, my answer is no. I don't want unprofitable and fundamentally compromised companies participating in this rally, as that would create an “everything goes up” environment, symptomatic of a bubble. I'm not saying that we completely avoid small caps and continue to focus on large caps. We need to focus on fundamentally sound small-cap companies and we can do that through the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF). This ETF includes small-cap companies offering the highest free cash flow yields. Looking at the weekly “CALF” chart, we see a completely different picture. This chart has already broken out of the 2-year range, currently consolidating around $48.50 and looking to embark on the next leg higher. To give you an idea of ​​what this ETF has done since its inception, you can see that it has actually kept pace with the S&P 500 while far outpacing the performance of the Russell 2000 ETF. Diving even deeper plus the holdings of the CALF ETF, there is one name I would like to draw your attention to: Powell Industries (POWL). It is an industry name with a market cap of $1.7 billion. We hold a 1% allocation of this stock in our growth portfolio at Inside Edge Capital and, following this pullback highlighted on the daily chart, I will be looking to increase my position size. The company beat its earnings on both revenue and net income last quarter, increased its dividend and provided strong guidance for the future. DISCLOSURES: Gordon owns POWL through his wealth management company Inside Edge Capital Management, LLC. THE ABOVE CONTENT IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY. THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE FINANCIAL, INVESTMENT, TAX OR LEGAL ADVICE OR A RECOMMENDATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OR OTHER FINANCIAL ASSET. THE CONTENT IS GENERAL IN NATURE AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE UNIQUE PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES OF ANY INDIVIDUAL. THE ABOVE CONTENT MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR YOUR PARTICULAR CIRCUMSTANCES. BEFORE MAKING ANY FINANCIAL DECISION, YOU SHOULD STRONGLY CONSIDER SEEKING ADVICE FROM YOUR OWN FINANCIAL OR INVESTMENT ADVISOR. Click here for the full disclaimer.