US Stock Market Update: Corporate Records and Declines | Make ends meet





US stocks ended a huge week on a mediocre note, but Wall Street investors are likely still popping open bottles of champagne as they close out one of the strongest weeks of the year for stocks. markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 306 points, or 0.7%, on Friday. Investors had been hoping the index would surpass the 40,000 threshold, a feat it achieved twice in premarket trading. But it has yet to do so during normal trading hours. Still, the blue-chip index posted its best week since December. The three major indexes finished two straight sessions at record highs on Wednesday and Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq set a third record on Friday, at 16,428.82. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Friday and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%. All three indexes had a winning week: the S&P 500 rose 2.3%, the Dow rose about 2% and the Nasdaq gained 2.9%. A rise in AI stocks fueled two new records this week for all three major indexes, as well as new projections from the Federal Reserve that the U.S. economy will see three interest rate cuts before the end of the 'year. On the business side, it was a tough day for performance clothing. Lululemon shares fell nearly 15.8% after the company issued weak guidance. The sportswear company recorded its worst day since March 2020. Nike shares also fell 6.9% after reporting slowing sales in China and also adjusting its forecast. Reddit entered its second official trading day with a downward adjustment, shares were down about 8.5% after surging 48% following its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Apple investors appear relatively unfazed by the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit filed Thursday against the iPhone maker. Shares were up about 0.5%. Investors also approved a deal Friday to make Trump Media, owner of Truth Social, a publicly traded company. The shareholder green light clears a major hurdle to a long-delayed merger that will generate a multibillion-dollar windfall for former President Donald Trump at a time when he faces immense financial and legal pressure. However, this probably won't help resolve his legal issues. According to the preliminary vote total announced at the meeting, a majority of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders. voted in favor of the merger deal with Trump Media. The companies said the merger could be finalized as early as early next week. But not all shareholders seemed in a favorable mood. Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell 13.7% on Friday. The-CNN-Wire and 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local3news.com/local-news/making-ends-meet/it-s-been-a-very-good-week-for-your-401-k/article_02aa05d8-e937-11ee-b75e-9f8571fd841a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos