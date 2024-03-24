As markets soar, should investors look beyond America?

E very week , a new peak. It is not surprising that a feeling of unease is taking over the markets. Around 40% of global fund managers believe that artificial intelligence ( AI ) stocks, a crucial driver of the rally, are already in a bubble, according to the latest monthly survey from Bank of America. Even the most star-studded experts on Wall Street believe that the Americas S & P. The 500 index of leading stocks can only generate minor gains in the remaining nine months of the year. For some, such nervousness portends a crash. But for everyone, this raises a question: When stock prices have already risen so much, are there any left that offer good value?

Value stocks are deeply unfashionable, and for good reason. They are defined as stocks that are priced low relative to their underlying assets or earnings (as opposed to growth stocks that are priced high by these measures, but which promise rapidly rising earnings). While that sounds attractive, the returns in recent years have not been. Over the past decade, value stocks have lagged the broader market and been left behind by their growth counterparts (see chart 1). In 2022, as interest rates rose and speculative asset prices took a brutal beating, the pendulum appeared to briefly swing back. But only briefly: The current bull market has once again seen value stocks overtaken by others.

This losing streak has led many to declare the death of value investing. Critics say it struggles to account for the intangible assets and research spending that support many of today's most successful companies. Investing tools make it easier to filter companies based on price-to-value ratios, meaning the potential returns from this approach will likely be quickly priced out. In other words, companies that look cheap are cheap for a reason.

However, none of this stops anyone from worrying that the stock valuations driving the current uptrend have become too high to deliver stellar future returns. A widely watched measure in this regard is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio ( CAP ) ratio designed by Robert Shiller of Yale University, which divides prices by inflation-adjusted incomes of recent decades. For the Americas S & P. index 500, the CAP has only been higher twice than today: at the height of the dot-com bubble and just before the crash of 2022. Even if a crash does not ensue, a high level CAP The ratio has historically proven to be a strong future indicator of poor or even negative real returns over the long term. You don't have to be a card-carrying value investor to take this as a signal to look elsewhere.

For Victor Haghani of Elm Partners, a money management firm, the answer is obvious: look beyond America. In the rest of the world, valuations are lower (see chart 2). Mr. Haghani calculates that although U.S. stocks have a much higher overall price-to-earnings ratio than those of other countries, about 40 percent of their underlying profits come from abroad. In the rest of the world, around 20% of total revenue comes from the United States. In other words, there is a high degree of crossover in areas where the profits of both groups of companies are actually realized.

Despite this, the values ​​that the market assigns to profits from America and elsewhere are very different. Mr. Haghani's calculations suggest that, to move from profits to stock prices (for both US and non-US stocks), investors multiply those from the United States by more than 40 times. Worldwide, the equivalent scale factor is only ten.

This disparity seems to make little sense. It's one thing to suggest that American companies deserve a higher valuation because there is something exceptional about their growth potential. But why should profits from America raise stock prices much more than profits from elsewhere?

Perhaps the stock markets of countries outside America (or, equivalently, the profits from these countries) are simply undervalued in relative terms. This is exactly the kind of valuation error that markets could potentially correct by raising the valuations assigned to non-U.S. companies, lowering those of U.S. companies, or both. Additionally, while value investing often involves betting concentratedly on individual companies or sectors, betting on this revaluation helps spread the risk across most of the world.

In fact, even the argument that companies outside the United States deserve their current low valuations because they lack momentum is threadbare. It is often framed in terms of the sectoral composition of each market: the Americas are full of tomorrow's disruptive technology companies, while Europe, for example, is full of struggling banks and industrial companies.

But Hugh Gimber of JPMorgan Asset Management refutes the idea that this explains the lower valuations of European companies. His team divided the continent's companies by sector, analyzed the historical multiples by which their profits were increased to generate their stock prices, and then compared them to the equivalent multiples of U.S. companies. In most sectors, shares of European companies have suffered from long-term average discounts. But today, these discounts are present in all sectors and are much larger than their long-term averages (see chart 3). Rather than failing to operate in cutting-edge industries, these companies might simply be undervalued.

It is not only in Europe that such potential value exchanges abound. Mr. Gimber cites a series of emerging countries that are well positioned to benefit from global trends and whose valuations are nowhere near as eye-popping as those of the United States. Examples range from Mexico and Vietnam benefiting from the relocation of Western supply chains to other countries straddling the AI vague, like South Korea and Taiwan.

Jens Foehrenbach of Man Group, an asset manager, notes that the Tokyo Stock Exchange has set an explicit target for companies to take actions that will increase the price-to-book ratio of their shares (the market value of the divided company by its net assets) above 1. Some 42% of the constituents of Japan's Topix index have yet to reach this target, suggesting an obvious gamble for those who think they will one day get there.

A unifying feature of all of these markets is that, like any valuable investment, betting on them involves a leap of faith. The more the US stock market outperforms the rest of the market, the more natural it seems. Perhaps companies listed elsewhere seem cheaper because they are simply worse. But there are signs that price gaps have become too wide for professional investors to continue to tolerate. In March, global fund managers said in a Bank of Americas survey that, month after month, they shifted more of their equity allocations toward European and emerging market stocks than they had previously. done for years. Those that are undervalued might not stay that way for long.