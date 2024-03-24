Confident but cautious investors





Founded in 1978, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) is a Chicago-based corporation that provides research, education and information to individual investors. Its weekly sentiment survey tracks the pulse of near-term optimism in the U.S. stock market within the individual investing community. The aim is to provide a forward-looking perspective by asking them what they think about stock market developments over the next six months.











In the latest survey, 43.2% of investors say they are optimistic, a Wall Street term that denotes optimism. This means that investors believe the stock market will continue to grow over the next six months. This figure is higher than the survey's historical average of 37.5%. Conversely, 27.2% of investors are pessimistic and believe the stock market will decline over the next six months, a near four-month high. This is a marked increase from the 21.9% reported last week. At the same time, 29.6% of respondents said they were neutral that the stock market would remain relatively unchanged over the next six months. If you've always wondered about Wall Street's fascination with bulls and bears and their frame of reference, here's a simple clue. The bulls rush in (a rising stock market) and the bears lie down to hibernate (a falling stock market). The latest sentiment survey indicates that, overall, investors remain optimistic about the near-term outlook for the U.S. stock market. However, the growing bearish outlook indicates a growing concern that stock prices over the past 16 months may have risen a little too high and too quickly. The survey also reflects the rollercoaster ride investors have experienced over the past few years. In 2022, concerns about high inflation and rising interest rates have caused major stock indexes to fall. That year, the technology-heavy NASDAQ fell the most, by 33.1%. The broader S&P 500 index fell 19.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 8.8%. As of December 2022, the AAII reported that bullish investor sentiment had fallen to just 20.3%. Bearish sentiment, however, rose to 52.3%. But 2023 has provided a much-needed boost to investors. Last year, the NASDAQ rose 43.4%, the S&P 500 rose 24.2% while the DJIA rose 13.7%. So far in 2024, all three stock indexes have continued to rise and are currently at record highs. It is unclear whether the continued rise in the stock market continues or not. This is the realm of crystal balls. Based on the latest sentiment survey, many investors believe this will be the case. But this optimism is increasingly tempered by a dose of caution. The economy continues to face high inflation and high interest rates. This is a powerful combination that can potentially put a damper on the growth of the U.S. economy and stock market.







Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any price. The information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee that the information presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The economic news you need Get the latest local business news delivered to your inbox FREE every week.

