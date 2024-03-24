Business
RDDT debut raises hopes for IPO market recovery
Investors were further encouraged on Friday by the 21 percent debut gain of EQT-owned Galderma, which also priced its shares at the top of its range. The Swiss dermatology giant has raised 2 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in the largest European fund since Porsche's debut two years ago.
No flood, but a constant flow
A sustained reopening of the IPO market could boost dealmaker morale more generally and ease strain on private equity firms that typically rely heavily on IPOs as a means of exiting investments. One banker described the success of the Galderma deal as a sigh of relief for private equity.
The deal flow, however, will likely be smoother than the flood seen during the previous boom, which ended in early 2022.
There is fundamental demand from investors, but only at the right price and for companies with good track records, said Achintya Mangla, global head of ECM at JPMorgans. To build a really good foundation for the IPO market, we still need to see this year's IPOs happening in three or six months.
Since 2021, when companies sold $154 billion worth of stock in the United States while the broader market was rising, New York IPOs have only raised a total of $36 billion, according to Dealogic data. Transactions were also smaller, bringing in an average of $151 million, less than half of 2021's $388 million.
Confidence in the potential of IPOs has been reinforced by the recent market recovery. The S reference&The P 500 has climbed 19 percent in six months, while volatility, which poses a threat to potential floaters, has remained low. This week, the Federal Reserve raised its outlook for economic growth, boosting investor confidence that corporate profits will continue to grow.
To move forward with an IPO, management must be confident in the economic environment and expected performance of their business and that confidence is starting to improve, said Eddie Molloy, co-head of ECM Americas for Morgan Stanley.
Possible future IPOs
Companies expected to go public soon include cold storage chain Lineage Logistics, which is targeting a valuation above $30 billion, and cybersecurity provider Rubrik, valued at $4 billion last year.
Healthcare payment software group Waystar publicly filed for an IPO in November, but ultimately held off.
Listings expected soon in Europe include Golden Goose, the Italian luxury sports shoe brand, backed by Permira, and Puig, the Spanish beauty and fashion group behind brands like Charlotte Tilbury.
The biggest upcoming U.S. prizes include Nvidia-backed software group Databricks, valued at $43 billion in a funding round last year, and payments group Stripe, worth about 50 billion dollars.
So far, investors have shown the most interest in companies that are more mature, profitable, or able to convince potential buyers that they soon will be.
David Ludwig, global head of ECM at Goldman Sachs, said investors remained cautious about valuations.
The time they spend with quality companies before their potential listing is constructive, he added.
Businesses must demonstrate growth and move towards profitability. Investors are very willing to deploy capital, but they remain very disciplined and provide us with very detailed valuation thoughts, said Keith Canton, head of Americas ECM at JPMorgan.
Preparing for an IPO takes several months, meaning companies just starting the process could, in a best-case scenario, debut in the fall. If there is volatility around the US presidential election in November, that could push some into 2025.
If the market remains constructive, it will attract more companies to the IPO process, said a senior ECM specialist. We expected a gradual reopening in 2024, and then if activity continues to accelerate, we will reach 2025 with a larger pool of companies and a more normalized IPO market.
