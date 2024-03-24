If you want to do something, do it big. This seems to be the state of mind of Chipotle Mexican GrillIt is (CMG -0.79%) Board of Directors.

Last Tuesday, Chipotle announced that its board of directors had approved a 50 to 1 stock split. It’s not a done deal yet. Shareholders must approve the stock split at the annual meeting scheduled for June 6. However, assuming there are no obstacles, the Mexican restaurant chain will split its shares after the market closes on June 25. Should you buy Chipotle stock before its huge 50-for-1 stock split?

One of the largest stock splits ever

Before determining whether to buy Chipotle stock, let's first examine the historical nature of the company's next move. Chipotle noted in its press release last week: “This would be one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).”

Why is Chipotle's stock split ratio so unusually high? For one thing, the restaurant chain has never done a stock split in its 30 years in business. Companies that do stock splits more frequently will generally have lower stock split ratios.

The main reason, however, is simply that Chipotle's stock has soared over the years. Its stock price currently sits at just under $3,000. Such a high stock price makes a 50-for-1 stock split practical.

Chipotle's motivation for splitting its shares is not surprising. Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Jack Hartung, said: “[W]We believe this will make our shares more accessible to employees as well as a wider range of investors.

Reasons to Consider Buying Chipotle Stock

Should these Chipotle employees and other investors consider buying the stock? There are several reasons why the answer might be “yes.”

Chipotle's business is booming. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company's revenue jumped 15.4% year-over-year to $2.5 billion. This increase isn't just the result of Chipotle opening a record number of new restaurants. Same-store sales at its existing restaurants increased 8.4%.

The company's adjusted earnings per share climbed 25% in the fourth quarter. This performance was made possible in part by an impressive improvement in operating margins at the corporate and restaurant levels.

Investors should also like the fact that Chipotle is expanding into international markets. The company opened its first restaurant in Calgary, Canada, in 2023. It plans to open between 10 and 14 new restaurants in Canada this year. Chipotle also signed its first international partnership in 2023, teaming up with Alshaya Group to open restaurants in the Middle East.

However, Chipotle's biggest growth opportunity still lies in North America. CEO Brian Niccol said during the fourth-quarter earnings conference call that he believes the company will be able to “more than double our number of restaurants in North America” ​​over the long term. He also believes Chipotle will be able to further increase its profit margins, among the best in the industry.

Two glaring omissions

There were two glaring omissions in the reasons I mentioned for buying Chipotle stock. One of them is the upcoming stock split. I think it's possible that the split could cause the shares to rise even more than they already have. But even if stocks rise, the impact will likely only be temporary. Stock splits do not change the fundamentals of a company's business or prospects.

The other thing not mentioned above is Chipotle's valuation. The stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Although Chipotle continues to generate strong growth, it is not growing fast enough to justify this premium multiple, in my opinion.

I don't think investors should buy Chipotle stock before its huge 50-for-1 stock split. I also don't think they should buy the stock after a split. There are too many other stocks that offer better value.