Business
Should You Buy Chipotle Stock Before Its Huge 50-for-1 Stock Split?
If you want to do something, do it big. This seems to be the state of mind of Chipotle Mexican GrillIt is (CMG -0.79%) Board of Directors.
Last Tuesday, Chipotle announced that its board of directors had approved a 50 to 1 stock split. It’s not a done deal yet. Shareholders must approve the stock split at the annual meeting scheduled for June 6. However, assuming there are no obstacles, the Mexican restaurant chain will split its shares after the market closes on June 25. Should you buy Chipotle stock before its huge 50-for-1 stock split?
One of the largest stock splits ever
Before determining whether to buy Chipotle stock, let's first examine the historical nature of the company's next move. Chipotle noted in its press release last week: “This would be one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).”
Why is Chipotle's stock split ratio so unusually high? For one thing, the restaurant chain has never done a stock split in its 30 years in business. Companies that do stock splits more frequently will generally have lower stock split ratios.
The main reason, however, is simply that Chipotle's stock has soared over the years. Its stock price currently sits at just under $3,000. Such a high stock price makes a 50-for-1 stock split practical.
Chipotle's motivation for splitting its shares is not surprising. Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Jack Hartung, said: “[W]We believe this will make our shares more accessible to employees as well as a wider range of investors.
Reasons to Consider Buying Chipotle Stock
Should these Chipotle employees and other investors consider buying the stock? There are several reasons why the answer might be “yes.”
Chipotle's business is booming. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company's revenue jumped 15.4% year-over-year to $2.5 billion. This increase isn't just the result of Chipotle opening a record number of new restaurants. Same-store sales at its existing restaurants increased 8.4%.
The company's adjusted earnings per share climbed 25% in the fourth quarter. This performance was made possible in part by an impressive improvement in operating margins at the corporate and restaurant levels.
Investors should also like the fact that Chipotle is expanding into international markets. The company opened its first restaurant in Calgary, Canada, in 2023. It plans to open between 10 and 14 new restaurants in Canada this year. Chipotle also signed its first international partnership in 2023, teaming up with Alshaya Group to open restaurants in the Middle East.
However, Chipotle's biggest growth opportunity still lies in North America. CEO Brian Niccol said during the fourth-quarter earnings conference call that he believes the company will be able to “more than double our number of restaurants in North America” over the long term. He also believes Chipotle will be able to further increase its profit margins, among the best in the industry.
Two glaring omissions
There were two glaring omissions in the reasons I mentioned for buying Chipotle stock. One of them is the upcoming stock split. I think it's possible that the split could cause the shares to rise even more than they already have. But even if stocks rise, the impact will likely only be temporary. Stock splits do not change the fundamentals of a company's business or prospects.
The other thing not mentioned above is Chipotle's valuation. The stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Although Chipotle continues to generate strong growth, it is not growing fast enough to justify this premium multiple, in my opinion.
I don't think investors should buy Chipotle stock before its huge 50-for-1 stock split. I also don't think they should buy the stock after a split. There are too many other stocks that offer better value.
Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool posts and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/03/24/should-you-buy-chipotle-stock-split/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amaechi Muonagor passes away: Veteran Nollywood actor passes away at the age of 62
- Should You Buy Chipotle Stock Before Its Huge 50-for-1 Stock Split?
- Revealing the journey of a social media influencer
- An earthquake was felt in the city of Haifa – for the second time in a few days – Hai Ba
- Here are the main foreign news at 8 p.m.
- Access to mifepristone is subject to the United States Supreme Court. How safe is this abortion pill?
- Polls in India: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil on the list of 111 BJP candidates – News
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Ann Demeulemeesters, creative director, Stefano Gallici, shares his vision
- Putin proposes Russian Railways to invest in the new Indonesian capital
- Russell Crowe changed the ending of the new film at the last minute | Entertainment
- Apple CEO Tim Cook praises BYD for beating Tesla on China visit