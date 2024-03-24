Goldman Sachs analysts say there is still potential for further stock gains







The stock market has been rocky this year, but investors aren't complaining. Indeed, markets have reached new highs and have already surpassed analyst estimates for 2024. The S&P 500 has surged more than 10% since January and last week surpassed Goldman Sachs' year-end target of 5,200. So what comes next? The question weighs heavily on investors' minds, Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note on Friday. The analysts, led by David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldmans, presented a scenario in which large-cap technology stocks could continue to grow and propel the S&P 500 another 15% higher to the 6,000 level. by the end of the year. The current rally in growth stocks is different from what happened when markets crashed in 2021 or during the tech bubble, analysts wrote. This time around, investors are more attentive to the actual profits companies generate, they said. And while enthusiasm for artificial intelligence is at a fever pitch, Goldmans analysts say growth expectations and valuations for the biggest tech, media and telecom stocks are still far from bubble territory . The investment bank also presented a more temperate scenario in which the S&P 500 would rise 11% to 5,800 by the end of the year. In this case, markets would just need to catch up to their pre-pandemic valuation levels. Either of these upward developments depends on the Federal Reserve's next policy decision, analysts say. Investors fear the central bank will keep interest rates high longer than expected in response to persistently high interest rates. A change in the interest rate outlook without a deterioration in the economy is necessary for the market recovery to expand, analysts said. Today, a large part of the market remains weighed down by fears of high and lasting interest. They also presented a worst-case scenario in which mega-tech stocks might fail to meet expectations, causing markets to fall 14% this year. But for now, Goldman analysts are keeping their base forecast of 5,200 for the S&P 500 unchanged. That means markets would fall about 1% before the end of the year. Our expected change in the federal funds rate and our above-consensus economic growth forecasts already seem to be priced in by the markets, they write.

