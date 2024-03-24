Here's why the Fed doesn't predict a US recession in the coming years



Washington

CNN

—



The US central bank sees no sign of recession on the horizon. Not this year or next year.

The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee, made up of 19 officials, released a new set of economic projections. last weekshowing that they now expect economic growth in 2024, 2025 and 2026 to be even stronger than they previously thought.

This optimism seems to be the subject of a consensus among analysts, notably Chief Economist of Goldman Sachs: The unforgiving economic pain of a recession, such as massive layoffs and weak consumer spending, likely won't happen anytime soon.

The economy is strong, the job market is strong and inflation has fallen significantly, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Business profits were robustthe stock market continues to break record after record and America could be at the heart of a productivity boom this could boost growth without fueling inflation.

And even though interest rates are at their highest levels in two decades, the economy continues to show remarkable resilience. Economists believe this strength could persist in the years to come.

Fed officials continue to expect three rate cuts this year, but the days of ultra-low interest rates are long gone. Interest rates will eventually stabilize at levels well above the near-zero rates seen before the Fed began raising rates in 2022.

But economists say this will pose no problem for the robust American economy.

Many of my peers believe the rate will be higher for longer, but in reality it will be stronger for longer, Mike Skordeles, head of U.S. economics at Truist Advisory Services, told CNN.

U.S. gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, recorded at a strong annualized rate of 3.2% in the fourth quarter. This was after a record rate of 4.9% in the previous three months. The Atlanta Fed currently projects the economy to grow at a rate of 2.1% in the first three months of 2024.

Fed officials estimate that overall growth in 2024 will reach 2.1%, then 2% in each of the following two years.

The labor market, a key driver of growth, also remains strong. There has been a gradual and orderly slowdown from the breakneck pace of 2021, when the labor market emerged from the depths of the pandemic, but unemployment remains low and payroll growth continues.

Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate increased slightly, from 3.7% to 3.9%, but has remained below 4% for more than two years. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs and often considered the first indicator of any changes in the labor market, remain at historically low levels.

Skordeles said the economy is expected to remain strong due to better productivity than before the pandemic and structural changes in the workforce.

But however optimistic the outlook may be, any unforeseen economic shock could derail growth and lead to a slowdown. One risk is that the decline in inflation will actually stop.

We think the risk of recession has diminished, Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg, told CNN.But the biggest wild card, of course, is that the inflation data surprises us with a surprise that the Fed and the market were not expecting.

If this happens, the Fed will be more inclined to fight inflation, and therefore could find itself in a situation where it maintains restrictive rates for too long, which would cause economic growth to fall too far, leading to a recession, she said.

Reddit, one of the first social media companies,finally made its debuton the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, more than a decade after many of its peers, reports my colleague Clare Duffy.

Trading under the ticker RDDT, shares began trading at $47 and reached a high of $57.80 early Thursday afternoon, up 70% from their initial price of $34 . At its peak, the shares had a market capitalization of around $10.9 billion.

This is a major step for the nearly 20-year-old company, one that Reddit has been preparing for since at least 2021, when it hired its first CFO. It's also the first social media company to go public in years, and its performance could serve as a benchmark for other companies considering an IPO.

Reddit has entered itssecond official trading dayOn Friday, adjusted downward, shares were down about 8.5% after surging 48% following its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Read more here.

Monday: The Chicago Fed releases its national activity index for February. The U.S. Department of Commerce releases February data on sales of new single-family homes. Fed Governor Lisa Cook delivers a speech.

Tuesday: McCormick and GameStop gains. The US Commerce Department releases February figures on new durable goods orders. S&P Global releases its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for January. The Conference Board releases its consumer survey for March.

Wednesday: Fed Governor Christopher Waller delivers a speech.

THURSDAY: Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings. The U.S. Commerce Department releases its final estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the number of new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ended March 23. The University of Michigan releases its final consumer confidence number in March. The National Association of Realtors reports February home sales based on contract signings.

Friday: American markets are closed for Good Friday. The U.S. Commerce Department releases February data on household spending, income and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers a speech.