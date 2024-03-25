Stock market loses 0.42% as investors lose N248 billion WoW





By Motolani Oseni The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) stock market at the close of trading last week lost 0.42 percent, while investor wealth declined by N248 billion weekly (WoW). Specifically, the domestic stock market closed the week on a bearish note. The All-Share Index (ASI) lost 0.42 percent YoY (WoW) to close at 104,647.37 points. Likewise, the market capitalization declined by N248 billion to close at N59.169 trillion. However, sector performance for the week was mostly positive, with the exception of the NGX Consumer Goods Index, which recorded a week-over-week loss of 0.37 percent. Conversely, the NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial and NX Oil & Gas sectors recorded gains, driven by upward price movements of key stocks. However, market breadth for the week was positive as 50 stocks appreciated, 32 stocks depreciated, And 72 stocks remained unchanged. July directed gainers are forecasting 46.10 percent to close at N7.86 per share. NEM Insurance followed with a gain of 45.11 percent to close at N9.65, while International Energy Insurance rose 22.95 percent to almost N1.50 per share. READ ALSO: Donald Trump claims to have $500 million in cash, contrary to… On the other hand, Julius Berger Nigeria led the chart with declines of 17.15 percent to close at N60.15 per share. DAAR Communications followed with a loss of 14.10 percent to close at 67 kobo, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust fell 12.73 percent to close at 4.80 naira per share. Overall, a total turnover of 1.735 billion shares worth N48.755 billion in 45,237 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Stock Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.773 billion shares valued at N52.867 billion that were traded in the previous week. week in 44,713 transactions. The financial services sector (measured by volume) topped the activity chart with 1.273 billion shares valued at N31.077 billion traded in 23,066 deals; contributing 73.36 percent and 63.74 percent to the total stock turnover volume and value, respectively. The conglomerate industry followed with 123.237 million shares worth N1.772 billion in 3,205 deals, while the consumer goods industry traded a turnover of 104.854 million shares. worth N5.292 billion in 6,166 transactions. Negotiate the three main actions; United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings (FBNH) and Access Holdings (measured by volume) accounted for 564.882 million shares worth N16.990 billion in 8,493 deals, contributing 32.56 percent and 34.85 percent to the total stock turnover and value respectively. However, it is worth noting that over the past week, the equity market performed poorly as market participants focused on the audited accounts of banks ahead of the impending Monetary Policy Committee meeting. . This led to cautious positioning against a backdrop of low traded volumes and slightly positive market breadth. The market declined despite strong interest in financial stocks, boosted by recent developments regarding apex banks' efforts to clear foreign exchange arrears. This initiative was aimed at attracting foreign investors and ensuring the stability of the local currency, leading to a notable increase in the Naira. However, ahead of the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expect mixed developments in the stock market following the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Expectations of rising interest rates can influence market sentiment. However, we expect portfolio rebalancing activities to continue as we approach the end of Q1 2024. Fund managers are expected to engage in fronting activities ahead of Q1 company releases and distribution seasons. dividends. At the same time, we continue to advise investors on the need to take positions in stocks with strong fundamentals. Afrinvest Limited said: “This week we expect market performance to be influenced by the results of the upcoming MPC meeting.”

