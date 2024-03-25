Stock Market Week Ahead: Core PCE and GDP to Test the Fed's Rate Cut Projection

It was a pivotal week for central banks around the world, with several major rate decisions shaking up the investment landscape for the year ahead.

In what was seen as a historic move, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years, ending the longest negative rate policy in history. However, as the market expected more hawkish measures from the BOJ, the Japanese yen fell after the decision, hitting the key level of 150.

Conversely, the SNB cut rates in a surprise move on Thursday, making Switzerland the first developed country to pivot in the current cycle.

In the United States, the stock market hit new highs after the Fed indicated it would maintain its forecast of three interest rate cuts this year, despite stubborn inflation figures.

Investors now give the three major central banks – the , the , and the – an 80% chance of implementing their first 25 basis point cuts by June.

As the market continues to recover, Savvy traders can reap stunning gains by following our AI predictive stock picking tool. For less than $9 per monthProPicks offers you the most successful companies on the market every month.

Subscribe now and never miss another bull market by not knowing which stocks to buy!

Now let's take a look at what investors should focus on in the coming week.

1. Initial Unemployment Claims

Attention now turns to next week, in particular to the report expected on Wednesday. Unexpectedly, the previous week saw a decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

According to the Labor Department, unemployment claims fell by 2,000 to 210,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending March 16, compared to 212,000 expected by economists.

Since February, claims have hovered between 200,000 and 213,000. Despite significant layoffs earlier this year, companies have generally retained employees, a trend attributed to hiring challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic .

2. Revision of US GDP

Investors will also keep an eye on the revised U.S. gross domestic product (Q4) report, scheduled for release on March 28.

GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3.2% last quarter, a slight adjustment from the 3.3% initially reported, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate for GDP growth in fourth trimester.

3. PCE inflation

Markets will be closed on Friday due to Good Friday in the US, but we'll still get some interesting data with the Fed's preferred inflation measure – the .

Wall Street expects February numbers to be weaker, which could support the Fed's decision to cut rates in the coming months. Forecasts indicate that the PCE core price index will decrease by 0.4% to 0.3% month-on-month.

3. Walgreens Profits

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:) is scheduled to announce its second quarter fiscal 2024 results on March 28, before markets open. Wall Street analysts expect EPS of $0.83 and revenue of $35.85 billion.

In the first quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts, driven by strong performance in its pharmaceutical operations and international business segments. The Illinois-based company, which has tried to cut costs to offset lower customer discretionary spending as well as lower contributions from COVID-19 vaccines and testing, also cut its quarterly dividend by 48%, to $0.25.

CEO Tim Wentworth described the dividend cut as a “difficult” but necessary move to “strengthen our long-term balance sheet and cash flow”.

Since the first quarter announcement, the company's shares have plunged more than 17%.

InvestingPro data highlights a changing trend in analyst EPS forecasts for Walgreens Boots Alliance for the coming quarter, with a strong adjustment of -32.5% from an initial estimate of $1.23 per stock at $0.83 per share over the past 12 months.

Source: Investing.com

Despite the downward adjustment to EPS expectations, InvestingPro's fair value analysis suggests a potential upside of approximately 5.2% for the company's stock price.

Source: Investing.com

5. Carnival winnings

Carnival (NYSE:) is another company expected to report earnings. It is scheduled to report its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday. Wall Street is forecasting EPS of ($0.18) and revenue of $5.4 billion for Carnival.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Carnival with a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target. The analysis commented:

We believe CCL's 2024 setup is the most favorable, with CCL providing what we view as a conservative guide despite a larger occupancy recovery ahead (higher exposure to Europe), as well as 1) late-stage brand and revenue enhancements and 2) manageable supply growth.

In contrast, our fair value assessment indicates that Carnival stock may be overvalued, projecting a potential decline of 12.4%. This stands in stark contrast to analysts' price targets, which predicted stock price growth of around 25%.

Source: Investing.com

***

Be sure to check out InvestingPro to stay in tune with the market trend and what it means for your trading. As with any investment, it is essential to conduct thorough research before making a decision.

InvestingPro empowers investors to make informed decisions by providing comprehensive analysis of undervalued stocks with significant upside potential in the market.

Subscribe here for less than $9/month and never miss a bull market again!

Subscribe today!

*Readers of this article receive an additional 10% off our annual and 2-year Pro plans with codes OAPRO1 and OAPRO2.

Disclaimer: This article is written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute a solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation to invest as such and is not intended to encourage the purchase of any assets in any manner. I would like to remind you that any type of asset is evaluated from several points of view and is very risky and therefore any investment decision and the associated risk remains the responsibility of the investor.