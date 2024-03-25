Global stock market grows by $13 trillion WFE





Global stock market capitalization increased by 13%, or more than $13 trillion in 2023, according to a report from the World Federation of Exchanges. The report, titled 2023 Market Highlights, was recently released by the global stock exchange body. It said that despite the growth in global market capitalization, trading value and volumes declined by 10.6 percent and 3.4 percent respectively in 2023, with all regions recording their lowest annual trading value. over the last three years. The Nigerian stock market has defied the global trend as its market capitalization appreciated by 46.6 percent or N13 trillion last year. According to WFE, the average transaction size was at its lowest level in the last three years (at $2,776.45/transaction). He noted that non-IPO listings in the Americas and EMEA region were at their minimum level over the past three years, while the APAC region recorded its maximum. The capital raised from already listed companies recorded its minimum level in each region. The number of IPOs in each region was at its lowest level over the past three years, with markets hosting just 1,217 IPOs in 2023. Capital raised through IPOs declined sharply compared to 2022 (-59.3 percent). While APAC and EMEA declined by -43.3 percent and -86.1 percent, respectively, the Americas saw a significant increase (71.3 percent). The average size of an IPO followed the same trend. While in APAC and EMEA, it recorded its lowest level in the last three years, standing at $86.11 million/IPO and $88.11 million/IPO, respectively, in the Americas , it almost doubled, reaching $126.41 million/IPO. Despite this decline, global markets welcomed five unicorns in the second half (in addition to the three unicorns listed in the first half). Meanwhile, the number of exchange-traded derivative contracts, including options and futures, reached its highest level in the past three years, amounting to 104.06 billion for options and 30.33 billion for futures contracts (134.40 billion derivative contracts traded), an increase of 58.9 percent. cent increase compared to 2022. The report states that this increase was mainly due to options, which increased by 89.4 percent (and accounted for 77 percent of all derivatives contracts traded), while futures contracts increased by 2.4 percent.

