Holi Stock Market Festival: Are the Markets Open Today? Know the trends of the short trading week

Analysts expect global signals and foreign investor activity to drive the stock market this week, which is shortened by a holiday. Key indices could see choppy trading due to monthly derivatives expiration on Thursday.

Holi Stock Market Holidays

This week, the markets will only have three trading sessions. Stock markets will remain closed on Monday for Holi and Friday for Good Friday.

The Indian stock market will not be open on Monday March 26, 2024. The markets are closed on the occasion of Holi, an important holiday in India. They will resume their discussions on Tuesday March 27.

Here is some additional information about the closing of the exchange:

Reason for Closure: The closure is due to Holi, a widely celebrated festival in India.

Closing period: The Stock Exchange will be closed all day on Monday March 26, 2024.

Reopening: Trading will resume on Tuesday, March 27, 2024, during regular hours (generally 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. IST).

Affected Stock Exchanges: This closure applies to major stock exchanges such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India.

Market Trends

This week will be shorter due to the market closing on Monday for Holi and Friday for Good Friday. As a result, trading volumes may be lower with limited market signals. However, volatility remains a possibility as the March F&O expiry and the end of the financial year approach, Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Last week, the benchmark BSE index climbed 188.51 points or 0.25 percent, and the Nifty rose 73.4 points or 0.33 percent.

This week being a truncated week and the monthly expiry of derivatives, we may witness some volatility while Nifty is likely to consolidate at higher levels. Besides, US GDP data and other key economic data would keep investors busy, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The development of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, and the rupee-dollar trend would also be monitored by investors.

The rupee depreciated by 48 paise to settle at an all-time low of 83.61 against the American currency on Friday, following the rise of the greenback against major currencies in foreign markets and weakness in its Asian peers.

The rupee had earlier recorded its lowest closing level of 83.40 on December 13, 2023.

Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president (research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said foreign institutional investors offloading stocks, coupled with a sharp fall in the currency level, indicates that the road ahead for equity markets could be fraught with pitfalls.

This week is a shortened holiday week and we expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled expiration of March derivatives contracts. Besides, participants will continue to take inspiration from global indices, especially US markets, which keep getting stronger every week, said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of technical research at Religare Broking Ltd.

