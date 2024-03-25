Connect with us

Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed today due to Holi

Public Holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two major stock exchanges, will be closed today (Monday, March 25) due to the Holi festival.

Therefore, there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today. The entire session of Monday, March 25, 2024 will not see any trading on BSE or NSE, as per the March 2024 stock market holiday schedule.

According to the stock market holiday schedule 2024 published on the official website of BSE, bseindia.com, there will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments today. Due to Holi celebration, trading in electronic gold receipt (EGR) and currency derivatives segments will be closed today in the Indian stock market.

Will the commodity market open today?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will not be active in trading during the morning shift today from 9:00 a.m. IST to 5:00 p.m. IST, but they will be open for trading during the morning shift evening. So, the Indian commodities market will resume trading on Monday at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Stock market holidays 2024

Based on the stock market holiday calendar for 2024, the last stock market holiday in March will be Good Friday (March 29). Two stock market holidays are planned for April 20, 2024: April 11 and April 17. has planned a public holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr, or Ramzan Eid, on April 11, 2024. On April 17, 2024, NSE and BSE will be closed to celebrate Ram Navami.

Stock Market Summary

After an earlier decline, stocks rebounded last week. Most sectors saw renewed momentum following the FOMC's conciliatory remarks. The best performing sectors were real estate, autos and metals, with gains of around 5%. Conversely, the information technology (IT) sector saw a significant decline of more than 6%.

The broader market provided some comfort as small- and mid-cap stock indices also saw notable rebounds. This week will be a truncated trading week as domestic benchmarks will be closed today and Friday.

Published: Mar 25, 2024, 06:57 IST

