Social scholarship | Raising capital for social enterprises

In an emerging market like India, social enterprises, which can be both for-profit or non-profit organizations, have a crucial role to play in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors by meeting the needs societal benefits in areas that are often neglected in the emerging market. excuse yourself that they are unprofitable or impractical.

In India, the broad scope of social enterprises encompasses various sectors including education, healthcare, finance, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and charitable trusts. Even if social enterprises retain their political and economic relevance, they face a dual challenge: lack of capital and information asymmetry. To this extent, the design and implementation of the Social Stock Exchange (ESS), the first of its kind, should not only be embraced, but also celebrated.

The SSE, which operates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) platform, gives socially conscious organizations the much-needed boost by providing an efficient means of raising capital while ensuring transparency and disclosure of information that benefit investors and other stakeholders.

On March 14, two companies have listed their NPOs on the ESS, bringing the total number of ESS registrations to five. These five companies, which represent, among others, education, skill development and vocational training, have so far together raised capital worth Rs 8 crore.

Unlike private sector enterprises driven by commercial motivations, social enterprises adopt their existence with the overarching goal of serving the interests of society, although profitability retains a lesser degree of importance. The Companies Act 2013, which requires private companies to spend at least 2% of their profits on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, has seen private companies, both listed and unlisted, make notable efforts to meet societal needs.

Without casting doubt on the objectives sought by private companies engaging in CSR, there is sufficient empirical evidence to associate empire building as the main motivation. Empire Building leverages CSR activities for branding and promotional purposes to achieve commercial benefits, either through revenue generation (indirectly) or through cost savings arising from tax benefits. In this context, the role of social enterprises is of particular importance.

ESS should be welcomed as social enterprises have the opportunity to raise capital efficiently, providing a boost to expand the scope and scale of their operations. Social enterprises have traditionally relied on private capital, voluntary contributions and concessional loans to meet their capital needs. With the exception of benevolent contributions, almost all other forms of capital carry high costs, either explicitly evident in interest/profit rates or implicitly in the form of informational asymmetry. These most often take the form of obligations imposed on social enterprises to reciprocate in some way to the providers of capital.

ESS, on the other hand, offers several advantages to social enterprises wishing to use the platform. First, social enterprises have the opportunity to diversify their sources of capital by raising funds at competitive costs from investors. In this case, investors tend to be socially conscious and seek to make profits with a specific goal.

As sustainability becomes more important, social enterprises can clearly embrace it by dedicating some capital to implementing innovative practices. Investing in the installation of solar panels with the aim of reducing energy costs as well as carbon footprint are some of the initiatives aimed at presenting sustainable practices.

While accounting regulators such as the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) are actively examining mechanisms to make reporting on ESG (environmental, social and governance) and SDG (sustainable development goals) mandatory by companies In India, sustainable practices are often relegated to the status of off-balance sheet items. would have a direct impact on profitability. Here, social enterprises that adopt an ESS platform have the advantage of being the first to disclose sustainability in both letter and spirit.

By disclosing relevant information, social enterprises can significantly reduce information asymmetry while attracting the attention of larger investors who are considering investing in sustainable social enterprises.

As the SSE model is the first of its kind, regulators and market players need to disseminate sufficient knowledge and information about the benefits associated with the platform, as success in India would inevitably set a benchmark for best governance practices for social enterprises for the rest of the world. to imitate.

(Ullas Rao is Assistant Professor of Finance, EBS Dubai.