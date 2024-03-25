Cook says Fed must act cautiously before cutting interest rates





By Jeffry Bartash Fed governor gives some guidance on timing or magnitude of rate cuts Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Monday that the central bank must take a “cautious approach” in deciding when to cut interest rates, but she gave little clue on the timing or the extent of any reduction. Last week, the Fed left its key U.S. short-term interest rate unchanged while signaling it was still likely to make three rate cuts later in the year. In a speech to Harvard students, Cook noted that inflation had slowed and the job market was “normalizing.” A normal labor market is one in which the demand and supply of labor are balanced and wages increase more slowly. Cook also said the cost of rent – ​​a key source of recent inflation – was falling. This should pave the way for further price deceleration in the coming months. However, Cook emphasized, as she has in other speeches, that the Fed must proceed cautiously. If she cuts rates too soon, inflation could be harder to eliminate from the economy, she said. Waiting too long could increase the risk of recession. “The road to disinflation, as expected, has been bumpy and uneven, but a prudent approach to further policy adjustments can ensure that inflation sustainably returns to 2% while striving to maintain a strong labor market,” he said. Cook said. The Fed raised interest rates in 2022 and 2023 to quell the worst U.S. inflation in four decades. It is currently evaluating when to cut rates in light of a sharp slowdown in inflation. The apparent rebound in inflation in early 2024 has complicated matters. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested last week that the return of price pressures could be a statistical anomaly or prove temporary. Fed officials appear almost evenly divided between those who prefer two or fewer rate cuts this year and those who expect three or more. -Jeffry Bartash This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 03/25/24 11:33 a.m. ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240325114/cook-says-fed-has-to-move-carefully-before-cutting-interest-rates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos