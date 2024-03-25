Is the stock market open today? 10 public holidays in 2024 and 2025.





When there is a major holiday, there is a good chance that Wall Street will have the day off. In 2024, the stock market observes 10 public holidays, as well as three early closures. Many stock market holidays are also federal and bank holidays. Is the stock market open today? Normal operating hours for the U.S. securities markets are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. The two main American stock exchanges, the New York stock exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq, everyone observes these trading hours. Both exchanges are also closed on weekends. Although you can still place orders to buy and sell stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) during extended trading hours, this tends to be riskier than trading during regular market hours. Learn more: How to Start Investing: A Step-by-Step Guide If you ever wonder: is the stock market open today? check out this list of stock market holidays for 2024 and 2025: Stock market holidays for 2024 The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq observe the following holidays in 2024: New Year's Day: Monday January 1

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday January 15

Washington's Birthday, aka Presidents' Day: Monday February 19

Good Friday: Friday March 29

Remembrance Day : Monday May 27

June 10, National Independence Day: Wednesday June 19

Independence Day: Thursday July 4

Labor Day: Monday September 2

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday November 28

The day of Christmas: Wednesday December 25 Both exchanges will also close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on the following days in 2024: Wednesday July 3 (the day before Independence Day)

Friday November 29 (the day after Thanksgiving, aka Black Friday)

Tuesday December 24 (Christmas Eve) Stock market holidays for 2025 The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will observe the following holidays in 2025: New Year's Day: Wednesday January 1

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday January 20

Washington's Birthday, aka Presidents' Day: Monday February 17

Good Friday: Friday April 18

Remembrance Day : Monday May 26

June 10, National Independence Day: Thursday June 19

Independence Day: Friday July 4

Labor Day: Monday September 1

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday November 27

The day of Christmas: Thursday December 25 Both exchanges will also close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on the following days in 2025: Thursday July 3 (the day before Independence Day)

Friday November 28 (the day after Thanksgiving, aka Black Friday)

Wednesday December 24 (Christmas Eve) For holidays that fall on the same date each year, such as July 4 and Christmas Day, the stock market is closed the preceding Friday if the holiday falls on a Saturday or the following Monday if it falls on a Sunday. One exception: If New Year's Day falls on a Saturday, the stock markets are open for normal hours on the previous Friday and this holiday is simply not observed by Wall Street. Most U.S. financial markets also close for a National Day of Mourning following the death of an outgoing or sitting president. Generally, this day is celebrated on the day of the funeral. What about the bond market? The bond market calendar is determined by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Normal bond market hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. In 2024 and 2025, bond markets close on 10 stock market holidays, in addition to Indigenous Peoples' Day (formerly known as Columbus Day) and Veterans Day. The bond market also closes earlier at 2 p.m. on the following days: Thursday before Good Friday (Maundy Thursday)

Friday before Memorial Day

July 3 (eve of Independence Day)

Friday after Thanksgiving (Black Friday)

December 24 (Christmas Eve)

December 31 (New Year's Eve) Days that are not stock market holidays The stock market generally operates as usual on the following holidays, unless they fall on a weekend: Valentine's Day

Ash Wednesday

Month of Ramadan

St. Patrick's Day

Easter

May 5

Rosh Hashanah

Yom Kippur

Halloween

The day after Christmas

Hanukkah

Kwanzaa

New Year's Eve FAQs Is the stock market closed on the Friday after Thanksgiving? The stock market is open on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but its trading session closes early at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. This is one of three days in 2024 in which the stock market experiences an early close. Are cryptocurrency markets still open? Yes. Unlike the stock and bond markets, the crypto market does not observe a holiday calendar because cryptocurrencies trade through a decentralized network of computers rather than central exchanges. You can trade cryptocurrencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Is the market closed on Veterans Day? Veterans Day is not a stock market holiday, as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are open during regular hours. However, the bond market closes on Veterans Day.

