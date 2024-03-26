The London Stock Exchange plans to list crypto ETNs at the end of May





The London Stock Exchange plans to list crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) by the end of May following a change in position from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Earlier this month, the exchange had signaled its intention to begin accepting proposals for physically-backed bitcoin and ether ETN debt securities that would be traded on the exchange during London trading hours. Learn more: London Stock Exchange to Accept Proposals for Physically Backed Crypto ETNs The London Stock Exchange on Monday provided more clarity on the next steps for those seeking to issue such products. Applications for Bitcoin and Ether ETNs can be submitted starting April 8, the exchange said on Monday. notice. Issuers will have until April 15 to submit such proposals if they want the securities to be listed on May 28, it adds. The exchange chose May 28 to list crypto ETNs to allow the maximum number of issuers to be present in the market on the first day of trading. Issuers will need some time to prepare a base prospectus which will require FCA approval. Learn more: UK at tipping point in crypto regulation, policymakers say The London Stock Exchange has said it would only consider physically backed Bitcoin and Ether ETNs, with its assets held entirely or primarily in cold storage. If such storage does not exist, the issuer will need to obtain third-party audit reports and find regulated custodians. The movement on the UK ETN crypto front marks something of a milestone given the previous strict stance of the regional regulator. The FCA had banned the sale, marketing and distribution of crypto ETNs to retail consumers in January 2021. It said in a March 11 statement that it would not object to exchanges listing such ETNs as long as these products would only be available to professional investors. Learn more: After US Bitcoin ETFs, UK Fights for Retail to Have Same Freedom Although the ban on crypto ETNs remains in effect for retail customers, Oliver Linch, CEO of Bittrex Global, called the FCA's decision a fairly significant turnaround for the regulator. Given London's status as a global financial hub, it was always inevitable that the FCA would at some point have to respond to demands from investors wanting access to crypto investment products, Linch told Blockworks. Crypto products such as [crypto] ETNs are now a dynamic asset class in portfolio management in the EU and US. The UK has had to catch up and respond given the depth and breadth of the investment landscape in this country. Don't miss the next big story, join our free daily newsletter.

