Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,942.28, down from 41.80): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $1.10, or 2.25 percent, to $49.95 on 16.8 million shares. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN). Health care. Up three cents, or 100 percent, to five cents on 8.1 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. Health care. Down $2.05, or 19.56 percent, to $8.43 on 8.0 million shares. TC Energy Corp. Energy. Up five cents, or 0.09 percent, to $55.02 on 7.0 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $2.16, or 2.14 percent, to $102.95 on 6.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finance. Up 32 cents, or 0.98 percent, to $32.98 on 6.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Northland Energy Inc. (TSX: NPI). Utilities. Down $1.65, or 7.28 percent, to $21. Northland Power Inc. announced that its chief executive officer, Mike Crawley, will step down from his leadership position later this year. The power utility says Crawley will stay with Northland until September 30 as part of a succession plan that includes a global search for a new leader. Northland says board chairman John Brace was named executive chairman to serve as a bridge between Crawley and the next CEO. Ian Pearce, Chairman of the Governance and Nominating Committee, has been appointed lead independent director. Brace was CEO of Northlands from 2003 to 2018. Following the appointment of a new CEO, Brace is expected to return to his role as non-executive chairman and Pearce will remain as lead independent director. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (TSX: CP). Industrialists. Down $2.80, or 2.30 percent, to $118.72. The leader of Canada's second-largest railway received a big increase in compensation after a historic year for the company as it integrated a major acquisition. Keith Creel, CEO of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., enjoyed a total compensation increase of 38 percent to $20.1 million last year, according to company financial filings. CPKC's top five executives, including Creel, earned a combined $63.5 million in 2023, up from less than half that amount the year before. The pay increase for all senior management came largely from stock-based awards and cash bonuses following the merger of its Calgary-based Canadian Pacific operations last April with Kansas City Southern. Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX:ATD). Basic consumer goods. Down 13 cents, or 0.17 percent, to $77.77. DavidsTea Inc. says it has signed an agreement to sell its drinks in 1,500 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores. The Montreal-based tea supplier says the deal with convenience store owner Alimentation Couche-Tard is structured as an exclusive supplier agreement. Circle K and Couche-Tard stores covered by the deal will sell tea bags in eight DavidsTea flavors, including Cream of Earl Grey, Silk Dragon, Jasmine, David's Breakfast Blend and Cold 911. The partnership comes as Alimentation Couche- Tard focuses more on drinks. Fast food franchiser Second Cup announced on LinkedIn last month that it was testing its first Second Cup at a Couche-Tard location in Laval, Quebec. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25., 2024. The Canadian Press

