Connecting the dots: putting offshore wind power to work | News





Researchers identify optimal ways to connect offshore wind farms to benefit coastal regions' grid

A new study has determined ideal scenarios for connecting future offshore wind projects to East Coast communities. Photo by Getty Images The latest US census indicates that 44.4 million people, or nearly 14% of the population, lives along the Atlantic coast. That's a lot of people who need a lot of electricity. And as the country works to decarbonize the energy sector, that energy must increasingly come from renewable sources, like solar and wind. But densely populated coasts often don't have the space for large solar or wind farms. That’s why developers and scientists are looking to offshore wind energy to play a key role in supporting a low-carbon future for East Coast communities. And it's also why researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) spent two years evaluating transmission options to establish the best possible connections between offshore wind projects and communities on the Atlantic coast. The Atlantic Offshore Wind Transmission Study is the most comprehensive analysis to date of options for bringing offshore wind energy onshore to Atlantic Coast communities. The objective of the study was to identify ways to facilitate the transportation of offshore wind energy to areas of high demand and reduce grid congestion, increase system reliability, maximize production and to reduce costs for consumers. The study also informed the simultaneously released report Action plan for the transport of offshore wind energy in the Atlanticwhich outlines the immediate steps the United States must take to connect the first generation of Atlantic offshore wind energy projects to the power grid and how they can increase transmission over the coming decades. The advantages of interconnection The study authors highlighted an important step that would help reduce electricity costs and improve the reliability of the U.S. grid while reducing disruption to ecosystems or other ocean users. Walking? First link offshore wind energy projects to each other rather than connecting them individually to the onshore grid. We found that the benefits of connecting offshore wind energy stations exceed the costs of installing these individual connections by a ratio of 2:1 or more, said Greg Brinkman, NREL senior research engineer and co- authored the report with Dave Corbus, an NREL power systems engineer, and colleagues at PNNL. Creating these transmission networks would provide substantial savings compared to a scenario in which each project would have its own isolated transmission connections. To then bring energy from these offshore wind farm networks back to land, the team identified potential transmission corridors that avoid location constraints such as military zones and shipping channels, as well as marine areas. protected areas and artificial reefs. The study, based on a goal of deploying 85 gigawatts of offshore wind power off the Atlantic coast by 2050, found that phased construction of offshore energy transmission could help reduce risks. The study authors also suggested that the country implement standards for high-voltage direct current technology early in the process to help developers lay new transmission lines and extend these networks to the future. The Atlantic Offshore Wind Transmission Study was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Wind Energy Technologies. The Atlantic Offshore Wind Transportation Action Plan was led by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Grid Deployment, in partnership with the Office of Wind Energy Technologies and the United States Department of the Interior's Office of Ocean Management. Learn more about the Atlantic Offshore Wind Transmission Study and subscribe to NREL. Leading edge newsletter for more wind energy news.

