Fact Check: Trump Tells a Stunning and Absurd Story About the New York Stock Exchange



Washington

CNN

—



Former President Donald Trump tell a storyMonday, in which he said he had decided not to list Trump Media & Technology Group on the New York Stock Exchange, even though the stock exchange really wanted the company, because businessmen are treated too poorly on New York and don't want to be attacked by a thug like this horrible attorney general we have in New York.

There is a problem. The story makes no sense.

Facts First: The stock exchange on which the Trump Media & Technology Group is listedthe Nasdaq, is also based in New York. In fact, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are located in the same area of ​​Manhattan, New York. In other words, all New York laws and political oversight that would have applied to the company if it were listed on the NYSE will apply to the company when it is listed on Nasdaq.

It's simply mind-boggling and absurd. Jonathan Maceyprofessor of corporate law, corporate finance and securities law at Yale Law School, said of the Trump story.

Macey laughed several times while discussing the story in an interview. He said this would be equivalent to someone claiming that, to avoid persecution in New York, they would avoid shopping at Macys in New York but would instead shop at the nearby Bloomingdales store in New York. He said: Like, what?

“I hope that someone advising President Trump advises him that the same investor protection rules that protect investors in the New York Stock Exchange also protect investors in the Nasdaq Stock Market,” Macey said.

Trump, now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, told the story at a news conference in which he denounced New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for taking legal action against him. (You can read more about major developments in these cases here.)

He claimed that people at the stock exchange were very, very upset that he decided not to list the company on the New York Stock Exchange and that the executive was mortified and couldn't believe it. And he said about this so-called NYSE official: He said, “I'm losing business to New York because people don't want to be in New York and they don't want to go to the New York Stock Exchange.” . So you can ask them questions, he says.

However, the most important person in the NYSE is not him. Chairman of the NYSE since 2022, Lynn Martin, is a woman, just like her predecessor Stacey Cunningham. And the NYSE board of directors is chaired by a woman, Sharon Bowen.

An NYSE spokesperson declined to comment on Trump's account of the alleged conversation. The spokesperson said the exchange would host the Trump Company.

America's financial markets are the envy of the world, and investors benefit from the growing, not shrinking, number of publicly traded companies. New York should be open for business for all types of capital formation. Regarding Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Trump Media and Technology Group, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared their business combination effective and we would welcome the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange. New York Stock Exchange, the spokesperson said.

The company, which owns social media platform Truth Social, is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Baseless claims about Biden and his lawsuits



Trump also repeated some familiar baseless claims about his legal affairs.

Trump claimed that this was all run by Biden and that they were all Biden trials. He also claimed that Matthew Colangelo, a former senior Justice Department official who now works for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was appointed to the district attorney's office by President Joe Biden.

He was speaking after a New York judge set an April 15 start date for his criminal trial in Manhattan on charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money scheme, and, separately, a court in appeal reduced the bail he had to post after being found responsible for civil fraud.

Facts first:There is no basis for Trump's claims. First, there is no evidence that Biden was involved in initiating or conducting the criminal or civil charges against Trump; the Manhattan prosecutor's office is led by Bragg and the civil fraud case by New York Attorney General Letitia James, two elected officials who report neither to the president nor to the federal Department of Justice. Second, there is no evidence that Biden had anything to do with Colangelos.decision to leave the federal Department of Justice and join the district attorney's office in 2022asBragg's lead attorney.Colangelo and Bragg knew each other before Bragg was elected Manhattan district attorney.

No evidence for Trump's claims about Biden

James filed the lawsuit that led to Trump's civil fraud trial in September 2022, about two months before Trump launched his 2024 campaign. The lawsuit followed an investigation she began in 2019, about two years before Biden succeeded Trump as president.And there is no indication that Biden played any role in bringing criminal charges against Trump in Manhattan or Fulton County, Georgia; these prosecutions were carried out by elected local prosecutors.

Meanwhile, two federal indictments of Trump have been filed by special counsel Jack Smith. Smith was appointed in November 2022 by Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland, but that does not prove that Biden was involved in the prosecution efforts, much less that Biden personally ordered the indictments as Trump did. had previously stated; Garlandsaid he would resignif Biden ever asked him to take action against Trump but he was sure it would never happen.

It is worth noting that grand juries made up of ordinary citizens in New York, Georgia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. approved the indictments in each of Trump's four criminal cases.

Moving from Colangelos

Trump also provided no evidence for his repeated claims that Biden orchestrated Colangelos' 2022 transfer from the Justice Department to the Manhattan district attorney's office. Colangelo and Bragg previously worked at the same time in the New York attorney general's office, where Colangelo investigated Trump's charitable and financial practices and wasinvolved in various lawsuitsagainst the Trump administration.

Colangelo served as acting deputy attorney general during the first months of the Biden administration, early 2021 andSOas principal deputy attorney general. As acting deputy attorney general, he was the department's third-in-command, never the department's top official, as Trump had previously claimed.