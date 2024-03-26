



Former President Donald Trump's social media startup will begin trading publicly on Tuesday, entering its next phase as a public company that could net the Republican presidential candidate a multibillion-dollar fortune. The newly merged Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the social network Truth Social, will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under its new ticker symbol, the initials DJT Trumps. The company will take over shares held by Digital World Acquisition, its merger partner, which saw its share price soar by more than 35 percent on Monday. Shareholders approved the merger, first announced in 2021, on Friday. Trump owns 60% of Trump Media, or about 78 million shares, a stake that at Monday's closing price is worth more than $3.9 billion. Monday's trading frenzy helped make the company one of the largest parts of Trump's net worth, according to Bloomberg, which said it was the biggest day on record for the former president's wealth. had been elevated to his rank for the first time. list of the 500 richest people. However, Trump cannot sell his shares or use them as collateral for six months because of a common provision on business transactions, known as a lock-up, designed to give investors confidence that major shareholders will not will not cash out quickly once the transaction is concluded. Trump Media's valuation, at around $6.7 billion, is also at odds with its business performance. The company made about $3.4 million in revenue and lost $49 million in the first nine months of 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission. deposit watch. For comparison, the discussion platform Reddit, which went public last week and is valued at more than $9.5 billion, has 73 million daily unique visitors and generated more than $800 million in revenue last year . Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, former Republican Congressman from California, said in a statement Monday, the company will work to reclaim the Internet from big tech censors and stand up to the ever-growing army of speech suppressors. The merger will unlock for Trump Media more than $300 million that Digital World raised from investors in 2021 and which the company said it plans to use to expand the online infrastructure that supports its main revenue source, ads on Truth Social. The company, however, is much smaller than its social media peers, which also sell ads. Truth Socials Most Popular User, Asset, currently has 6.7 million followers. Digital World said in a prospectus as of last month, the platform had received 8.9 million registrations since its launch in 2022. For comparison, X said last year that it had more than 540 million monthly active users. Metas' new social network, Threads, announced in July that it had added 100 million new users in five days. In the prospectusDigital World said Trump Media believed adhering to traditional KPIs, common industry metrics like registrations and active users, could distract from growing its business. Trump Media believes that focusing on these KPIs may not be in everyone's best interests. [Trump Media] or its shareholders, the prospectus states. Trump Media's skyrocketing value on paper is much higher than Trump himself estimated it last April, when the merger process was delayed. In a campaign financial disclosure filing that month, Trump said his stake in the company was worth between $5 million and $25 million. Trump has not invested any money in the company, which was launched in early 2021 by Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, two former contestants on Trump's TV show, The Apprentice. The men are now suing Trump Media, claiming the company worked to dilute its shares. Trump Media will assume the ticker symbol of Trump's latest publicly traded company, Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts. The company lost more than $1 billion during Trump's presidency and filed for bankruptcy in 2004, The Post reported in 2016. The merger agreement indicates that Trump could waive his six-month lock-up clause with the approval of the Trump Media board, whose directors now include Nunes, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., and several Prominent Trump allies including Robert E. Lighthizer, Linda McMahon and Kash Patel, a SEC Filing watch. But allowing Trump to cash out early could flood the market and erode the company's stock price, financial experts told the Washington Post. In a society of truth job On Saturday, Digital World investor Chad Nedohin said Friday's stock decline was the fault of MASSIVE market manipulation and false information about the lockdown. Nedohin also insisted that Trump would never sell his shares because such a move would be TERRIBLE for Trump and would destroy the value of his own company. Trump, however, could use that money to pay off some of his hundreds of millions of dollars in legal sanctions. A New York appeals court said Monday that Trump must post $175 million bail within 10 days to delay enforcement of his $454 million civil fraud judgment, including potential seizures of his assets. On Truth Social, Trump posted a beautiful message he said he received from a supporter, who said, “It's ironic that Christ went through his greatest persecution the same week they were trying to steal your possessions.”

