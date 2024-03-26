Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 20, 2024 in New York.

U.S. stock futures traded near the flat line Monday evening, after the major averages took a break from their rally.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures only increased by 11 points, or 0.03%. Futures contracts linked to both S&P500 And Nasdaq-100 added about 0.1% each.

The three main averages ended Monday lower. Stock of 30 Dow fell by 0.4%, while the S&P500 And Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.3% each. These declines follow last week's strong gains, during which the indexes reached new all-time closing highs.

Since the start of the month, the main American stock indices are on track to experience their fifth consecutive winning month. The overall market index is up more than 2% in March. The Nasdaq Composite is up 1.8% over the period, while the Dow Jones is up 0.8%.

Despite some concerns that the market rally has moved into overbought territory, investors still can't underweight stocks at the moment, according to Warren Pies, co-founder of 3Fourteen Research.

“There are a lot of people who are underweight or underexposed to this market, and they're going to struggle to get exposure,” Pies said Monday on CNBC's “Closing Bell: Overtime.” “I think the combination of a soft landing, a supportive Fed, and underinvested strategists and institutions means this rally can continue.”

More economic data will be released on Tuesday. Consumer confidence data for March will be released this morning. Durable goods orders and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey will also provide insight into the health of the manufacturing sector.