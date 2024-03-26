US futures fall ahead of four-day trading week





Traders on the NYSE.Spencer Platt/Getty Images US stocks fell on Monday.

Brent prices rose amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Investors are preparing for a week full of data that will provide a better understanding of the direction of inflation. U.S. stocks fell before the opening bell Monday, heading into a holiday-shortened trading week. S&P 500 Futures Contracts were down 0.13%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures were down 0.12% shortly before 6 a.m. ET, while Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 0.2%. Elsewhere, yields are 10-year US Treasury bond started the week slightly up. Brent Crude Oil was trading above $85 a barrel, recouping some of last week's losses. Fading hopes for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and attacks in Ukraine have pushed oil prices higher. Investors are expecting a data-rich week that will add more color to last week's Federal Reserve meeting. New home sales figures will be announced on Monday, followed by durable goods and consumer confidence figures on Tuesday, final consumer sentiment and pending home sales on Wednesday, and the final release of fourth-quarter GDP, commercial data and first unemployment registrations. THURSDAY. But the report most closely watched by the Fed will be the Personal Income and Spending report, which contains crucial data on core PCE inflation. The PCE index is expected to have increased by 0.4% in February, the largest increase since September. It will be released on Friday when markets are closed for the Easter holiday, meaning traders will have to wait until the following Monday to respond. The shortened week will cap what is expected to be the fifth straight month of gains for stocks. “Equity markets had a strong first quarter. Now, as we approach the second quarter, we believe investors should prepare their portfolios for the 'next step' of two key market drivers: the start of rate cut cycles from major central banks and a widening adoption and implementation of AI,” Mark Haefele, UBS chief investment officer, said in a morning note. Read the original article on Business Insider

