Stock market today: Asian stocks trade mixed after Wall Street momentum cools





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks saw mixed trading Tuesday, with buying in some markets quickly erased by profit-taking. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index, whose computer chip woes had interested investors early on, reversed its trend to slide nearly 0.2% in morning trading to 40,336.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,801.20. South Korea's Kospi added 1.2% to 2,771.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 16,563.58, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 3,030.76. Analysts have observed various global uncertainties, particularly in the Middle East and Russia, which are affecting energy prices as well as investor sentiment. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $82.21 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 22 cents to $86.97 a barrel. An attack on a concert hall in Moscow at the end of last week was claimed by the Islamic State group. Gaza was the center of attention when the UN Security Council issued its first ceasefire request. The United States abstained, angering Israel. Potential surges in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions still remain, said Tan Jing Yi of Mizuho Bank. Wall Street fell further from its recent record highs, with the S&P 500 sliding 15.99 points, or 0.3%, to 5,218.19 during a quiet trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.26, or 0.4%, to 39,313.64, and the Nasdaq composite fell 44.35, or 0.3%, to 16,384.47. Last week's big performance was the best of the year on Wall Street and sent all three indexes to record highs on Thursday. Stocks rose as the Federal Reserve signaled it was still likely to make several interest rate cuts this year as long as inflation continues to cool. This puts the S&P 500 on track for another winning month in what has been a nearly unstoppable run since late October. The strength has been sustainable as the economy has remained resilient, but the longer the market rises without a notable pullback, the closer we get to such a move, according to Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing at E-Trade. from Morgan Stanley. For the market to continue to recover, more companies will need to generate strong earnings growth to justify high prices, Morgan Stanley strategists say. The highlight of this week for financial markets could be Friday's report on U.S. consumer spending. It will also include the latest update on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. But U.S. markets will be closed for Good Friday, and the bond market will close early on Thursday, which could consolidate trading ahead of the report's release. Despite a series of recent reports showing that inflation remains higher than expected, the Federal Reserve appears to expect inflation to continue its long-term downward trend. In the bond market, Treasury yields have climbed. The 10-year yield rose from 4.20% Friday evening to 4.24%. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell slightly to 151.29 Japanese yen from 151.41 yen. The euro costs $1.0843, little difference from $1.0840.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc27.com/news/us-world/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-trade-mixed-after-wall-street-closes-near-record-finish-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos