Oh BOI! Another Resource on Beneficial Ownership Requirements – Part I
Recently, in February, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) released the Small Entity Compliance Guidance on Access to Beneficial Ownership Information and Safeguards Requirements. The Small Entity Guide has been published to provide an overview of the Access to Beneficial Ownership and Collateral Information Rule, also known as the Access Rule. Initially, in September 2023, FinCEN published another small entity compliance guide related to the new beneficial ownership reporting requirements, which was updated in December 2023. The most recently published small entity guide is primarily intended for financial institutions to obtain beneficial ownership information (BOI). from FinCEN. However, the first small entity guide released in September appeared to be aimed at reporting companies rather than financial institutions. In this article, I will save you time by summarizing what is covered in the Small Entity Compliance Guide regarding requirements for access to beneficial ownership information and warranties.
To recap, the Access Rule was published on December 22, 2023, and was established to implement the requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). In general, the access rule allows certain individuals to obtain access to beneficial ownership information. The Access Rule also addresses the importance of privacy related to BOIs that are reported to FinCEN. The Small Entity Compliance Guide for Access to Beneficial Ownership Information and Collateral Requirements applies to financial institutions, even if they do not have access to BOIs reported to FinCEN at this time. I encourage financial institutions to use this 6-page guide to determine how BOI reported to FinCEN can be obtained with respect to meeting customer due diligence (CDD) requirements.
The guide is divided into the following four sections: use of CEs, security and privacy requirements, administration of requests and violations. I'll cover what's covered in sections 1 and 2 of this article and be on the lookout for my summary of sections 3 and 4 in a future article.
In section 1 of the guide, she discusses the use of BOIs. In accordance with current Customer Due Diligence (CDD) requirements, financial institutions are required to identify and verify the beneficial owners of any legal entity customer who opens a new account with their institution. In certain circumstances related to meeting their BSA/AML requirements, institutions may use the BOI reported to FinCEN. However, institutions are not permitted to use BOI for general business activities, such as credit underwriting or for customer development. Overall, the financial institution must have an authorized use of the BOI obtained through FinCEN.
Section 1.2 discusses limits on the new disclosure of BOI by financial institutions. Due to the privacy and confidentiality of information reported to FinCEN, an employee, director, or agent of a financial institution may not disclose BOI obtained from FinCEN. However, there are three exceptions when a financial institution is permitted to disclose BOI received from FinCEN. First, BOI may be redisclosed to another director, officer, employee, contractor, or agent of the same institution as long as the information remains confidential and secure. Not all employees should have access to BOIs obtained from FinCEN. Second, the institution may share BOIs obtained from FinCEN with its federal regulator if the regulator has the authority to do so. Additionally, the federal regulator may only access the information for the purpose of determining institutions' compliance with customer due diligence requirements and entering into a written agreement with FinCEN regarding the retention of the information. The third exception to when BOI may be redisclosed is when authorized by FinCEN in prior written authorization or guidance issued by FinCEN.
Moving on to section 2 of the guide, it discusses security and privacy requirements. A financial institution applying to obtain a BOI from FinCEN will be required to establish administrative, technical and physical safeguards. Safeguards must be designed to protect the integrity, confidentiality and security of BOIs. The Guidance provides five subsections in Section 2 to provide financial institutions with additional details on specific security and privacy requirements.
The first subsection of Section 2 addresses geographic restrictions established by FinCEN on BOIs received from FinCEN relating to persons determined by the U.S. Department of State to be sponsors of terrorism, who are subject to financial and economic sanctions in under United States law or which have been determined by the Secretary of State. Treasury may risk the security and confidentiality requirements of the BOI or the national security of the United States. This also applies to persons physically located in the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation.
Information procedures when receiving BOIs from FinCEN are also discussed in the Small Entity Compliance Guide in Section 2.2. To ensure the confidentiality and confidentiality of beneficial ownership information (BOI) received from FinCEN, compliance with the requirements of the Gramm-Leach Bliley Act must be established and adhered to. For financial institutions subject to the provisions of the Gramm-Leach Bliley Act, procedures may need to be modified to meet the requirements of the Access Rule. For institutions not subject to Gramm-Leach Bliley Act requirements, procedures must be implemented to ensure that BOI received from FinCEN is protected based on Gramm-Leach Bliley Act standards. In the event that a financial institution receives a foreign government subpoena or legal BOI request, the financial institution must notify FinCEN within three business days of receiving the request.
The third subsection deals with the requirements for obtaining consent. Although financial institutions must have procedures in place to ensure that information remains protected and confidential, before they can obtain information about a customer from FinCEN, they must obtain consent from the customer. It is not necessary to obtain written consent; however, this must be documented. In addition, the customer must have the possibility to revoke their consent. Once consent is given, unless revoked, the financial institution may obtain the BOI of the reporting company from FinCEN. The institution may rely on consent to obtain the client's BOI for future occasions, unless consent is revoked.
Finally, Section 2 of the Guidance addresses the requirement for financial institutions to certify to FinCEN in the Beneficial Ownership IT (BO IT) system that they are requesting BOI to comply with CDD requirements under applicable law . Additionally, they must certify that they have documented and obtained consent from their client (the reporting company) to request the BOI from FinCEN. The third element of the financial institution's certification with FinCEN is that the institution has fulfilled all other requirements of 31 CFR 1010.955(d)(2).
Stay tuned for Part 2 of this article, where I will cover the rest of the content covered in the Small Entity Compliance Guide to Accessing Beneficial Ownership Information and Collateral Requirements. In the meantime, if you have any questions about compliance requirements with the Beneficial Ownership Final Rule, please do not hesitate to contact us!
