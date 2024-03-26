progress in the development of the Liverpool to Manchester rail link following commitment from local leaders and local authorities deputies

clear consensus from local leaders for Warrington and Manchester Airport stations to be served as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail

follows the Government's 36 billion Network North plan to improve the country's transport through unprecedented levels of investment in cities and rural areas.

The next stages of development for Northern Powerhouse Rail ( NPR ) between Manchester and Liverpool were announced today (25 March 2024), following extensive engagement with local leaders and local authorities. deputies by ministers.

The announcement comes after the Government's Network North plan confirmed $12 billion to strengthen connections and enable Northern Powerhouse Rail to be delivered as previously planned.

As part of this plan, the government is committed to working with local leaders and deputies to hear their views on the use of this funding and consider any alternative proposals they had for improving connections.

Local leaders and deputies expressed support for Northern Powerhouse Rail to serve Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Airport and the wide use of the previously proposed route between Liverpool and Manchester.

Taking into account local opinions, this will be the main option for the next stage of development of the route between Liverpool and Manchester.

The Government will continue to evaluate alternatives that meet Northern Powerhouse Rail's objectives, in line with standard business case approval requirements. Any project must be affordable and demonstrate good value for the taxpayer while seeking to meet the rail capacity needs of central Manchester and deliver faster journey times and better connectivity across the North.

Northern Powerhouse Rail will be a catalyst for economic growth in the north of England by transforming east-west transport links and better connecting people to work, education and business opportunities.

Once delivered, passengers will benefit from faster and more frequent services, which could cut journey times by around a third, meaning the journey between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly would be reduced from around 50 minutes to 35 minutes .

It also means that passengers will be able to show up and leave, knowing that the next train will only be 10 to 15 minutes away.

Capacity could also be tripled between Liverpool and Leeds, providing an extra 2,100 seats per hour in each direction.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

Today we are setting out the next steps on how we can transform east-west rail connections in the North, helping to drive economic growth between the North's major cities as part of our Network North plan. I thank local leaders and residents deputies to share their views and facilitate constructive conversations. I heard a clear consensus, which means we can now take another crucial step towards implementing Northern Powerhouse Rail, part of the Government's plan to increase rail capacity, speed up journey times and provide better connectivity in the North.

Today's announcement follows strong support for maintaining a train station at Manchester Airport, improving its connectivity for the millions of passengers who fly in and out of the airport each year.

With the plan, Liverpool and Warrington, as well as towns in the east of the Pennines, could benefit from direct services to Manchester Airport. Passengers coming from Liverpool could see their journey to the airport reduced by almost an hour, while passengers from Leeds could see a reduction of 41 minutes.

As part of the government's engagement with local leaders and local authorities deputies they requested that other options be explored around the design of Manchester Piccadilly station and the approach to Liverpool.

A Northern Powerhouse Rail station in Warrington could also support local regeneration ambitions, providing a vital transport interchange in its town center and making it easily accessible by strengthening its links with neighboring towns.

A further 35 million has also been released, allowing Network Rail to progress early design and engineering work to unlock the next phase of Northern Powerhouse Rail between Liverpool and Leeds. The funding will enable vital projects, such as the new Bradford station, to progress quickly.

The Government will seek Parliament's permission to adapt the High Speed ​​Rail (Crewe-Manchester) Bill to remove the scope that was only needed for High Speed ​​Rail 2 ( HS2 ). A complementary environmental assessment will be carried out as part of this adaptation, with a view to reducing impacts where possible.

Lord McLoughlin, Chairman of Transport for the North, said:

We welcome the progress made in increased engagement with Northern political and economic leaders. It is essential that any final route is place-based and meets local leaders’ ambitions for their residents and businesses. Northern Powerhouse Rail is a cornerstone of how we transform the North for generations to come. We look forward to working with Government to achieve our shared ambition for a rail network that Northern citizens and businesses truly deserve.

Northern Powerhouse Rail is supporting the Government’s Network North plan to improve our cities and inject unprecedented levels of investment into transforming our transport network.

Metropolitan Mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region also benefit from more than $1.7 billion from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) by 2027 and have been allocated a further $4 billion from 2027 to 2032 to improve transportation in the region, funded in part by reallocated funds HS2 funding.

Progress on Northern Powerhouse Rail follows $2.5 billion reallocated HS2 funds invested directly in the North through the Local Transport Fund to improve local transport links for more people, in more places, faster.

Ken OToole, CEO of Manchester Airports Group (MAG), said: