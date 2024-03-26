Asian stocks trade mixed after Wall Street closes near record

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are lower Monday at the start of what will be a shortened trading week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 81 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.5%.

The market eased after last week's sharp rise, which was its best of the year and sent all three indexes to record highs on Thursday. Stocks rose as the Federal Reserve signaled it was still likely to make several interest rate cuts this year as long as inflation continues to cool.

This puts the S&P 500 on track for another winning month in what has been a nearly unstoppable run since late October. The strength has been sustainable, but the longer the market moves forward without a notable pullback, the closer we get to such a move, according to Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

Boeing pared some of its steep losses for the year and rose 1.3%. Plagued by concerns about its safety and the quality of its manufacturing, the aircraft manufacturer announced a management reshuffle. Among these measures is the departure of its CEO, planned for the end of the year.

United Airlines weighed on the market and lost 4.5%. Federal regulators are stepping up their oversight of the company following several recent problems, including a piece of a plane's outer fuselage falling off and a plane losing a tire during takeoff.

The highlight of this week for financial markets could be Friday's report on U.S. consumer spending. It will also include the latest update on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. But the US stock and bond markets will be closed that day in observance of Good Friday.

Despite some hotter-than-expected inflation reports in recent months, the Federal Reserve It appears that inflation will continue its long-term downward trend.

Traders widely expect the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates in June. That would provide relief to the economy as the Fed's policy rate has been at its highest level since 2001 for nearly eight months. High interest rates help curb inflation by slowing the overall economy and hurting investment prices.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were up slightly. The 10-year yield rose from 4.20% Friday evening to 4.23%.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly down in Europe and Asia.

___

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.