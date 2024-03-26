Connect with us

London Stock Exchange to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN market on May 28

The London Stock Exchange has announced the launch of a market for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded notes (ETNs). In a notice published on Monday, the UK's leading exchange announced that Crypto ETNs would be rolled out on May 28.

The exchange previously revealed that it would accept applications for admission to trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto ETNs in the second quarter of 2024.

In the latest update, the London Stock Exchange said that it will accept applications for trading these crypto ETNs from April 8, 2024.

However, the market will be subject to approval by the British regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

We have decided to launch the Crypto ETN market on May 28, 2024 to allow as many issuers as possible to be present in the market on the first day of trading,” says the London Stock Exchange notice.

Issuers proposing to establish a Crypto ETN program to list their securities on the Main Market must submit the necessary documentation, including a base prospectus, for approval by the FCA, no later than 15 April 2024.

Exchange Traded Notes or ETNs are also traded on an exchange similar to Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

However, ETNs are unsecured debt securities backed by the credit of the issuer, while ETFs are investment funds that directly own the assets they track, providing direct exposure. Therefore, ETNs carry a credit risk not present in ETFs, as their value depends on the creditworthiness of the issuer, while the value of ETFs is directly linked to their underlying assets.

Bitcoin prices have seen a sharp rise, driven by a series of positive developments in the sector. The main factor leading to the rise in cryptocurrency prices is the massive influx of Bitcoin ETFs and expectations of a Bitcoin halving later this year.

The US Federal Reserve's dovish commentary and the central bank's expectation of three rate cuts in 2024 saw bulls push Bitcoin prices higher.

As of 2:20 p.m., Bitcoin price was trading at $70,580.24, up 5.48% over the past 24 hours, according to Coindesk data. The token market capitalization jumped to $1.39 trillion. Bitcoin prices have surged 67.11% so far this year.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: Mar 26, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

