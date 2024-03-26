Visa and Mastercard agree to cut credit card fees in landmark trade settlement

By Emily Bary

Traders say the multifaceted settlement in a long-running lawsuit is one of the largest in U.S. antitrust history.

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. have agreed to reduce and cap credit card interchange rates in a landmark deal with U.S. merchants that follows nearly two decades of litigation, the companies said Tuesday. parts.

With this blockbuster deal, which merchants say is one of the largest in U.S. antitrust history, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) will reduce published interchange fees on credit cards. four basis point credit in the United States for at least three years. The companies also will not increase interchange fees for five years above the rates in effect at the end of 2023.

While the give-and-take happens behind the scenes, companies have also agreed to changes that might be more visible to consumers. For example, they simplified the rules around surcharges and established new “steering” policies, through which merchants could encourage shoppers to use particular cards.

Visa and Mastercard set interchange fees, which merchant banks pay to card-issuing banks as part of the card transaction economy. Although Visa and Mastercard do not collect interchange fees themselves, their willingness to raise rates over the years has angered merchants, who say the fees are a drag on their bottom lines while service companies financial institutions benefit massively.

“By negotiating directly with merchants, we reached a settlement with meaningful concessions that address the real issues identified by small businesses,” Kim Lawrence, Visa president of North America, said in a statement.

The settlement “ends a long-standing dispute by providing substantial certainty and value to business owners, including flexibility in how they manage acceptance of card programs,” said Rob Beard, director Mastercard's legal counsel, in a separate press release.

The deal could save nearly $30 billion in sweeping fees alone in the five years after it was approved by the courts, according to a statement released by lawyers representing the merchant class. “Experts expect significantly greater additional savings as the agreed policy changes provide merchants of all sizes with new negotiating leverage against Visa and Mastercard,” that statement said.

The merchants' long-running lawsuit has two components: financial damages and an injunction. Payment networks have largely resolved the damages component, with the exception of some merchants opting out, but an earlier attempt to resolve the injunction claim was overturned by an appeals court in 2016.

Payment networks already allow some surcharges, but their latest rule simplifies the rules and caps credit card surcharges at 1%. Consumers may already be accustomed to seeing other types of surcharges on their bills when dining out, such as those meant to cover inflation or employee health insurance.

At the same time, “steering” can function as the effective opposite of the surcharge. Some gas stations, for example, charge two sets of prices and offer consumers discounts when paying in cash, a practice known in the industry as steering. This phenomenon could expand following the recent regulation, which opens the door for merchants to direct users to another card or network, although they cannot refuse acceptance of Visa or Mastercard d 'a customer.

The settlement aims to resolve a 2005 complaint filed by merchants who claimed the card networks violated antitrust rules by charging them excessive fees for accepting credit cards.

Mastercard said in its statement that the agreement is still subject to approval by the Eastern District Court of New York and that the company does not expect the rule and practice changes to take effect until after the settlement receives court approval, likely later this year or early 2025.

The deal is unrelated to the Credit Card Competition Act, a bipartisan bill proposed by U.S. lawmakers that, in part, aims to require merchants to have a choice between at least two networks when transacting by credit card. While debit card transactions present more favorable economics for merchants, with debit redemption caps and routing requirements having been set by the post-financial crisis Durbin Amendment, lawmakers have more recently turned to the rules relating to credit cards.

Credit card competition law is polarizing, with some card issuers, like airlines, saying they could be forced to limit consumer rewards if their credit card business models are upended by new rules. Many in the financial services industry opposed it. Merchant groups say, however, that high card processing fees lead to higher consumer prices for goods and services and that retailers may have to offset those costs.

