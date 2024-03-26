Business
Trump's Truth Social soars 40% on first day of trading on Nasdaq
NEW YORK (AP) Shares of Donald Trump's social media company jumped nearly 50% in the first day of trading on Nasdaq, boosting the value of Trump's large stakes in the company as well as smaller ones participations from fans who bought shares as a show. of support for the former president.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. was acquired Monday by a blank check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump Media, which manages the social media platform Truth Socialhas now taken the place of Digital Worlds on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
Before trading began, Trump Media had a market value of approximately $6.8 billion, a figure that will rise significantly if early gains in the stock hold. The shares trade under the symbol DJT. Asset holds a nearly 60% stake in the company. As of 9:55 a.m. ET, shares were up 47% at $73.50.
Many of Trump Media's investors are small investors trying to support Trump or looking to profit from this mania, instead of large institutional and professional investors. These shareholders helped Digital World's stock more than double this year in anticipation of the merger.
These investors could experience a journey strewn with pitfalls. On the one hand, they are betting on a company with vague profit prospects. Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, even though it generated just $3.4 million in revenue and had to pay $37.7 million in expenses. 'interests. In a recent regulatory filing, the company cited the high failure rate of new social media platforms, as well as the company's expectations that it will lose money on its operations for the foreseeable future as risks to Investors.
Social truth launched in February 2022, a year after Trump was banned from major social platforms, including Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has since been reinstated to both but has remained loyal to Truth Social.
On Monday, Trump appeared in New York court during a hearing in a criminal case involving secret money payments made to cover up allegations of marital infidelity. Afterward, Trump told reporters that Truth Social was doing very well. It's hot as a gun and it works great.
However, Trump Media has not yet disclosed Truth Socials' user numbers, although that is expected to change now that the company is public. Research firm Similarweb estimates that Truth Social had around 5 million active mobile and web users as of February. That's well below TikTok's 2 billion and Facebook's 3 billion, but still higher than other alt-tech rivals like Parler, which has been offline for nearly a year but is planning a comeback, or Gettr , which had less than 2 million visitors in February. .
In addition to competition in the social media space, Trump Media faces other risks, including, to some extent, that of Trump.
Trump Media, headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, said in a regulatory filing that it relies heavily on President Trump's popularity and presence. If the former president were to limit or discontinue his dealings with the company for any reason, including because of his campaign to win back the presidency, the company would be at a significant disadvantage.
Acknowledging Trump's involvement in numerous legal proceedings, the company noted that an adverse outcome in one or more of these cases could negatively impact Trump Media and Truth Social.
Another risk, the company said, was that as a majority shareholder, Trump would have the right to vote on his shares in his own interest, which is not always in the interest of all shareholders generally .
If recent trading activity is any indication, investors should expect the stock to be volatile. Digital World shares more than doubled this year before shareholders voted on the merger with Trump Media. After Friday's vote, shares fell nearly 14%, but they rebounded sharply on Monday with a 35% gain.
