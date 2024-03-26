London Stock Exchange to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN market on May 28





The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has leaked plans to introduce an exchange-traded note (ETN) market based on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on May 28, 2024. This announcement follows the LSE's previous notice on March 11, 2024, which indicated that the exchange would accept applications for admission to trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto ETNs in the second quarter of 2024. Key points: Crypto ETN trading applications can be submitted starting April 8, 2024.

The launch is subject to approval of the base prospectuses by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Issuers must submit details of how they meet the requirements for review by April 15, 2024.

The FCA must approve issuers' base prospectuses by midday on May 22, 2024, in order for them to participate in the first day of trading. The London Stock Exchange has decided to launch the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN markets on May 28, 2024, in order to allow as many issuers as possible to be present on the first day of trading. The exchange has taken into account that issuers must meet the examination requirements described in the Crypto ETN fact sheet and prepare the necessary documentation to establish a Crypto ETN program, which will require approval of a prospectus of basis by the FCA. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN issuers must submit letters by April 15 Issuers proposing to establish a crypto ETN program to list securities on the Main Market on the launch date must submit a letter to the LSE by April 15, 2024. Additionally, the letter must detail how they meet the requirements of examination described in Crypto. ETN fact sheet. They must also provide a draft base prospectus, highlighting where disclosure of these matters is included. Issuers must demonstrate to the LSE that they meet the assessment criteria, submit their application for admission by 15 April 2024 and have their base prospectus approved by the FCA by noon on 22 May 2024. The introduction of the Crypto ETN market on the LSE comes as UK regulators work to make the country more crypto-friendly. Additionally, the UK government has made several announcements in recent months, expressing its intention to make the country a global hub for cryptocurrency innovation and investment. The FCA also said it would not refuse applications from Recognized Investment Exchanges (RIEs) to create a listed market segment for ETNs. However, the products will only be available to professional investors, indicating a cautious approach towards this emerging asset class.

