Stock market today: Wall Street approaches its records as Krispy Kreme and Trump Media soar

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are rising Tuesday, near record highs.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at midday, after a listless performance where it edged away from its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 91 points, or 0.2%, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%.

Much of the heavy lifting for the market was due to the actions of large technology companies. A 5.1% rise for Tesla, a 0.3% rise for Microsoft and a 1% gain for Meta Platforms are three of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

But several small businesses have taken some of the most dramatic steps. Krispy Kreme jumped 29.2%, after announcing a deal where McDonald's restaurants will sell their donuts across the country. It will debut later this year and hopes to expand nationally by the end of 2026.

Another food company, McCormick, also helped dominate the market and climbed 9.6%. The seller of spices, hot sauces and seasonings announced a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts. It also said its business appears strong, with sales growth for the year expected to be at the high end of its forecast.

Trump Media & Technology Group was also another major player, up 38.7%. It's the company's first day of trading under its new ticker symbol, DJT, which are the initials of former President Donald Trump. The company replaced a shell company that was listed on Nasdaq after the two merged.

The stock price has soared well beyond what many experts say is reasonable, driven by enthusiasm over Trump's latest White House campaign. Truth Social, the platform that is the company's main asset, is losing money and hopes to continue to do so while competing against competitors with many more users.

The U.S. stock market as a whole also faces criticism that it has become too expensive, although not as much as Trump Media & Technology Group.

The S&P 500 has already climbed nearly 10% this year and is on pace to close out its fifth straight winning month. Enthusiasm is high because the U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient despite high interest rates aimed at keeping inflation in check. Additionally, the Federal Reserve appears poised to begin lowering interest rates this year as inflation has calmed from its peak.

Massive stock purchases by the companies themselves also helped support prices. Share buybacks among Bank of America's corporate clients reached their fifth highest level in its weekly data history, dating back to 2010, according to strategist Jill Carey Hall.

But critics say more companies will need to generate strong profit growth to justify their big price swings. Progress on reducing inflation has also become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.

Nonetheless, traders generally expect the Federal Reserve to begin cutting its main interest rate in June. Some even see a slight possibility at its meeting next week.

In the bond market, Treasury yields remained relatively stable following mixed reports on the economy.

A U.S. government study showed that orders for machinery, computers and other durable manufactured goods rose in February after two months of declines.

But a subsequent report from the Conference Board said U.S. consumer confidence had unexpectedly declined, while economists had forecast a rise. Strong spending by U.S. consumers was one of the pillars that helped the economy escape a long-predicted recession.

The 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 4.25%, where it stood Monday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks the Fed's expectations, rose to 4.60% from 4.63%.

On foreign stock markets, indices were mostly slightly higher in Europe and Asia.

