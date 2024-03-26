DJT Stock Price Soars as Trump's Truth Social Goes Public





Donald Trump's Truth Social stock price soared in its stock market debut, gaining more than 45% by early Tuesday afternoon. Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, went public Tuesday morning under the ticker symbol DJT, short for Donald J. Trump. The stock was trading at $72.93 as of 1:15 p.m. ET, up almost $23. The public listing was made possible through Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Digital Worlds shareholders voted in favor of the merger on Friday, and Trump Media took Digital World's place on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. How much is Truth Social worth? Before markets opened Tuesday, Truth Social's parent company had a market value of about $6.8 billion. Given that Trump owns about 79 million of the 135 million shares outstanding, his stake in the company was worth about $4 billion. That's an expensive valuation, especially for a company that has accumulated tens of millions of dollars since its 2021 launch and generated just over $3 million in revenue through the first nine months of 2023. In comparison, Reddit, a social media platform that generated more than $800 million in revenue in 2023, was valued at around $6.4 million for its IPO last week. Its stock was trading at $70.90 as of 1:16 p.m. ET. While it's “hard to believe” that Truth Social and Reddit are close in valuation, Trump's social media company has been buoyed by investments from loyal Trump supporters, said Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University in Virginia. “It is difficult to propose reasonable measures that would achieve this valuation,” Horstmeyer said. What is Trump's net worth? Truth Social's IPO means a massive increase in Trump's net worth, at least on paper. Trump is not allowed to sell his shares or use them as collateral for a bond for the next six months. He would need approval from Trump Media's board of directors to lift that restriction. Trump was ordered to post $175 million bail as he appeals the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him. He was also ordered to pay $83.3 million after a defamation lawsuit against columnist E. Jean Carroll. Why is the Truth Socials ticker DJT? Research shows that familiar names, such as the initials of a former president, can help a company's stock performance. A study carried out in 2006 by Princeton University Psychologists have found that stocks with tickers that are easier to pronounce tend to perform better during the first few days of trading. Another study of Pomona College In 2019, previous research confirmed that smart tickers tend to perform better, in part because they are more memorable to investors. What is digital world acquisition? Digital World is a SPAC, also known as a blank check company. These publicly traded shell companies exist to acquire or merge with private companies and take them public. Truth Socials' merger with Digital World was first announced in 2021, when the number of companies going public via SPACs has increased. Investment vehicles have since faces criticism to be bad business for individual investors. Why did Trump start Truth Social? Truth Social was founded after Trump was kicked off major social media platforms following the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Contributor: Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

