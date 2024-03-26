Business
How does technology help fraudsters scam you?
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fraud Prevention Month, and there's no doubt that fraudsters have embraced new technologies over the past two decades as they look for new ways to scam people.
Criminals target Canadians who are new to the cyber environment or who are less tech-savvy, or businesses that do not have cybersecurity protections or procedures in place.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Center offers this look at some of the recent technologies and methods that fraudsters are using to target Canadians:
Artificial intelligence and fraud
Fraudsters are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies to commit various forms of fraud. Here are some ways AI is being used by fraudsters, as observed by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center (CAFC) and other organizations:
- Phishing and social engineering: AI can be used to personalize phishing emails and messages by analyzing data from social media and other sources, making them more convincing and difficult for spam filters to detect traditional.
- Fraudulent account creations: AI algorithms can be used to automate the creation of fake online accounts for various purposes, such as fraud or participation in identity crimes.
- Data analysis: AI can analyze large data sets to identify potential fraud targets, such as individuals with specific demographic or behavioral characteristics that make them more vulnerable to certain types of fraud.
- Deepfake Technology: This technology uses machine learning algorithms to create realistic fake videos or audio recordings. This is most commonly seen in investment and commodity frauds, where fake celebrity endorsements and fake news are used to promote fraudulent deals.
QR code fraud
The CAFC receives reports of fraudsters using QR codes in various scams to steal personal information and money. Similar to fraudulent links or URLs, QR codes can be inserted into emails and text messages to direct potential victims to fraudulent or malicious websites. Here are some of the variations we've seen:
- Phishing with QR codes: Scammers pretend to be a service provider, government agency, or financial institution. Instead of asking the victim to click on a link or download an attachment, the scammers ask them to scan a QR code.
- Seller Fraud: Victims selling items are targeted by QR code fraud. Scammers send a fake payment stating that the victim must scan a QR code to receive payment. When the victim scans the QR code, they are asked for their online banking information, putting them at risk of identity theft. In another variation, fraudsters send a QR code to the victim pretending they are sending a payment. In reality, it is a request for payment. When the victim enters their banking information, the fraudsters receive the payment or access the victim's bank account.
- Cryptocurrency QR Codes: Fraudsters request cryptocurrency as payment in many types of fraud. In many cases, criminals send a cryptocurrency address in the form of a QR code. Victims are then asked to scan it to make a payment. Ultimately, payments will be sent to crypto wallets controlled by the fraudsters.
Notable technology used by fraudsters in recent years
- Data Breaches, Identity Theft, and Identity Fraud: The proliferation of data breaches has exposed the personal and financial information of millions of people, leading to an increase in associated fraud. Fraudsters use stolen data to carry out credential stuffing attacks to gain access to victims' accounts to commit fraud.
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Although not new, scammers continue to use SEO to promote their websites so that they appear in the top results of an online search. This technique is most commonly used in investment fraud, commodity fraud, and services fraud.
- Compromised social media accounts: Fraudsters gain unauthorized access to social media accounts and target friend lists with fraudulent offers of crypto investment opportunities, job offers, prize claims or grant applications.
- Identity theft: Identity theft is used to mislead victims into believing they are communicating with people they believe are trustworthy, such as service providers, government agencies or forces. of the order. Scammers can change the numbers that appear on a phone's caller ID screen or the sender's address in an email and often imitate legitimate websites.
Warning Signs – How to Protect Yourself
- In the past, spelling mistakes were flagged as a red flag in phishing messages. Unfortunately, with the availability of AI, messages may not contain as many spelling errors.
- If you see a celebrity or trustworthy figure promoting crypto merchandise or investments, remember that the video may be a deepfake, created with AI technology. Do your research before purchasing anything.
- Be wary of unsolicited text messages, emails, and social media posts asking you to scan a QR code. Scanning a code and agreeing to follow the associated link can potentially infect your device or network.
- When researching a business online, remember that there is a good chance that the first results that appear in your search will be fraudulent. Always visit official websites, checking the URL and contact details of the company or organization.
- If you receive a strange message from a contact on social media, contact them through another communication method to verify that the message really came from them.
- If you receive an incoming call asking for personal information or money, hang up! Find the official phone number of the company or organization and always make the outgoing call yourself.
Visit the CAFC online to learn more tips and tricks to protect yourself. Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and the CAFC. online reporting system or by telephone at 1-888-495-8501. If it is not a victim, report it to the CAFC anyway.
|
