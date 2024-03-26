Fisker ready to default, stock enters delisting from NYSE





The New York Stock Exchange has begun processing the delisting of Fisker (FSR), triggering an obligation to repurchase the 2026 Notes which have become immediately due and payable. The electric vehicle maker warned investors of a possible default on this requirement, which would also result in the company defaulting on the 2025 notes. Yahoo Finance Journalist Pras Subramanien joins the Live show to discuss Fisker's decline and what to expect for the company. For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Nicolas Jacobino Video transcription MADISON MILLS: The electric vehicle maker is warning of possible default after the New York Stock Exchange announced it was beginning to delist the stock. To explain this to us, we have Yahoo Finance journalist Pras Subramanian. And Pras, what's going on with Fisker? PRAS SUBRAMANIEN: Yeah. You know, that's not being negotiated at the moment. He was struck off. It will soon move to the OTC markets. But yes. I mean, stocks have been less than a dollar since January. So no… The radiation isn't really a surprise. But I think what's a warning that they've given that's quite surprising is that the delisting triggers an obligation to repurchase certain 2026 notes that become immediately due. And that will cause them to default on 25 to 20, 25 notes that become immediately due. So it's almost like a domino effect for Fisker, which is trying to… They need to increase their liquidity, but then they'll also be hit by these buybacks. And, you know, that reminds me of… the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. I was there when they launched the Fisker Ocean, and that was like the busiest part of the show. It was packed. There was a crowd. We spoke to Henrique there. He was very excited. The car looked great. And then, to look at where we are now, almost… almost three years from now, it seems like it's a… it's a sad story of what's happening with Fisker. The story continues MADISON MILLS: So what happens next? PRAS SUBRAMANIEN: I don't know. I think intellectual property is very valuable. So someone will get it at some point if they file for bankruptcy. Maybe they can recapitalize. I don't know. But I think what's going to happen is it'll be sold to another company. And his last company was sold to a Chinese company, and they… they kept the same design and called it something else, like Revero or whatever. But it's exactly the Fisker car from 10 years ago. So maybe we'll see this happen again, but I don't know. I am not sure. SEAN SMITH: Yeah, definitely. Well, we'll see what happens with Fisker. I mean, we've talked many times over the last few months about the end of this company's downfall and all the uncertainty ahead at this point and now, especially after what happened yesterday with the delisting . Very good, Pras. THANKS.

